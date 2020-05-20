A few weeks ago, I mused about the possibility of letting people who have recovered from COVID-19 infections return to work earlier under the assumption that these individuals would be protected by antibodies and thus be well positioned to contribute to restarting the economy without putting themselves at risk.
The U.K. has floated this idea in the form of an “immunity passport” that would serve as a certification as a COVID-19 survivor. Such a passport could be used to re-enter the job market sooner than individuals without the passport. Assuming that outright fraud did not make such an idea untenable, it turns out that this is a really bad idea for a number of other reasons.
The biggest problem with this strategy is that, for the right person, it provides an incentive to actually seek out an opportunity to get COVID-19. For people who are particularly desperate to rejoin the workforce, having an opportunity to get an immunity passport presents an implicitly coercive situation in which an individual may choose to accept the risk of infection to gain an advantage of employment. That is an ethical dilemma that no one should have to face. Even if it was possible to remove the coercive element of such an arrangement, people can still serve as “fomites” for infection by accidentally carrying virus back to their homes and families via clothes and other contact surfaces.
Another problem is the assumption that having antibodies against the virus will provide you with immunity. It is reasonable to assume that this is going to be the case for some people, but there are well-documented exceptions. One example involves 13 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier. These individuals already had COVID-19 infections, recovered, and tested negative. This weekend it was announced that they are positive again and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (they have been quarantined again).
Testing for prior exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is pretty straightforward and this kind of a test can be done using a variety of formats.
One method involves adding a person’s serum to a “lateral flow device,” which is essentially a dry piece of filter paper that looks like a pregnancy test. The filter paper has reagents added so as the serum wicks through the filter paper, a “band” will become visible if a person has antibodies for the virus. This kind of test can be deployed in large numbers and it is fairly cheap to produce.
We might even be pretty excited to have such a test, for instance, that does not produce false negative results and only 5 percent of positive tests are false positives. Unfortunately, there is a mathematical principle called the “base rate fallacy” that will cause us a lot of problems with this otherwise attractive-looking test.
Consider an ideal scenario in which this test is applied to a population for which the true prevalence of people with antibodies is 50 percent. In this population, an individual with a positive test result can be pretty confident (95.2 percent) that the test result is correct.
Now consider a scenario whereby the true prevalence of people with antibodies is only 2 percent, which is more likely to be the current situation in the U.S. Because of the base rate fallacy problem, which is an unassailable mathematical principle, a person with a positive test for antibodies against COVID-19 can only be confident in this result at a level of 29 percent. Same test, but your confidence is either very high or very low based on the true prevalence of people with antibodies … which also is difficult to know with confidence. That’s a pretty grim problem if you are hoping to make a decision about employment based on such a test (if interested, there is a good explanation of the calculations available at Wikipedia).
Finally, despite the scale of this tragedy, including greater than 90,000 deaths as of Monday (and seemingly many more to come), the proportion of people in the U.S. with confirmed cases (1.5 million) is pretty small relative to the total population (331 million). Setting up immunity passports with such a small proportion of the population (0.5 percent) is unlikely to have a significant impact on the economy.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.