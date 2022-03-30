Just a few weeks before the 2020 presidential election, The New York Post published the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. They included salacious texts, photos, and emails showing that while Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s position to secure multimillion-dollar business deals with companies in Ukraine, Russia and China.
It’s no secret that politicians profit from their positions of power. The Clintons, Obamas and Bidens didn’t become multimillionaires from politician salaries. This time, however, we are in a potential war involving those same three countries.
Back in 2013, Hunter accompanied then Vice President Joe Biden on a trip to Beijing. Twelve days later, Hunter was suddenly co-owner of a newly registered investment firm there. Unless the skids are greased, an American cannot register a company in China in 12 days.
Last week, The New York Times finally acknowledged that the emails and images recovered from the laptop in 2020 were indeed authentic. One email confirms Hunter receiving 20% equity in a Shanghai-based company, along with the line in the email that reads “10 held by H for the Big Guy.” Hunter’s business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has since publicly stated that “the Big Guy” refers to Joe Biden, and the 10% cut was being saved for him.
Also, the same time Vice President Biden was heading up the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy, Hunter secured a $1 million per year salary to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, despite having no experience in the industry.
Meanwhile, the Senate found a $3.5 million payment from the richest woman in Russia to a Hunter Biden company. And even though many Russian oligarchs have been sanctioned by the U.S. because of the Ukraine invasion, the woman who made that payment has not been sanctioned. When New York Post reporters asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about this, she questioned the accuracy of the report and skipped the question. Hunter Biden is now under investigation for tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations. And all the evidence points back to the Big Guy.
President Biden himself has also been exposed as having connections with Russian oligarchs, raising further questions about his own potential involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.
Many Daily News readers know nothing about the laptop or consider it fake news because, like so many other true stories in 2020 and 2021, the legacy media immediately declared it false and censored the story.
Twitter wouldn’t allow the story to be shared by anyone on their platform and suspended the New York Post’s account until after the election. Facebook used its algorithms to prevent the story from spreading. Other social media outlets posted “fact-check false” on anyone who discussed the story.
For the last year and a half, the Biden administration has brushed it off as fake news and Russian propaganda. Biden campaign advisor Simone Sanders said anyone who shared the story was promoting “Russian misinformation,” and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the same on her Twitter account. President Biden called the story “a bunch of garbage.”
Most disturbing is that with all these Biden financial entanglements with Russia, Ukraine and China, we find ourselves curiously in the middle of a crisis with those same three countries.
The legacy media has a predictable pattern of turning on their own the moment they become a liability. We’ve seen this happen with their shift in COVID-19 policy away from the effectiveness of masks, after claiming that masks were our safeguard against COVID-19 for a year and a half. We are seeing it now with the media’s response to Hunter Biden’s laptop. What was previously Russian propaganda is now admitted fact. The Democrats do not turn on their own unless they are preparing for a sizable shift in the narrative.
Watch closely — the fall of the Bidens is slowly unfolding. President Biden can’t be propped up by the Democratic Party for another three years, and the media’s acknowledgement of the evidence surrounding Hunter’s laptop could be the catalyst for the party to put someone else into power. Regardless of what the coming months hold for the President, it’s clear that the legacy media is shifting its loyalties away from the Biden family, and the consequences will not be small.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his 7 grandchildren in Moscow.