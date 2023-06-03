To all my readers — this is my final column. After some thought, I have realized that the Moscow-Pullman Daily News is really not a good venue for my work. For those that are interested in continuing in following my work and thoughts, I recommend you follow me on Twitter (@PezeshkiCharles) or my blog, empathy.guru. I’ll be creating a Substack as well in the next couple of months — for those familiar with my blog, you’ll also realize it’s a bit dense. The Substack will be an attempt to give more examples, and talk less about theory than the blog. There really isn’t anything there yet, but the address will be vonkarmanline.substack.com. It’s been a 20-year run (I think!) on my newspaper column. That’s really long enough.
I wanted to write the Memorial Day column this year, but schedules being what they were, it just didn’t work out that way. But the subject — my scoutmaster, a man named Howard Crull — deserves a column. So here it is.
When I was 12, Howard was my scoutmaster. Howard was a quiet man, a manager first at the local shoelace factory. When that closed, like many of his generation in my hometown of Portsmouth, Ohio, he moved out to the uranium enrichment facility some 25 miles north of town in Piketon, Ohio. Of course, we did all the things that Scouts did — we went on pioneering campouts, roasted weenies in the rain, and so on. And we knew that Howard had been in the Big One — World War II — as something. What that something was didn’t sit easily on our brains. We were young, after all. But he was a B-17G ball turret gunner. Howard had actually fought Nazis, fascists, whatever you need to call them. Not the BS term tossed far too loosely around in our alienated political circles today. With precious exceptions, regardless of your differences, your neighbors are not fascists. Howard’s Nazis sat in what was, for the time, the state-of-the-art tool for shooting down bombers — a Focke Wulf 190. These Nazis had long noses, but not on their faces — instead on their planes, and those noses were packed full of machine guns full of lead death.