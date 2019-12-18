Two weeks ago, I found myself bouncing down a rutted road in eastern Kenya. The road was in surprisingly good condition considering the recent torrential rains caused by the Indian Ocean Dipole, which is equivalent to the El Niño that we experience in the Pacific Ocean.
This year’s Indian Ocean Dipole is the worst on record with extraordinarily warm waters off the east coast of Africa and unusually cold waters off of Australia. Heavy rain in East Africa bring floods while Australia burns incessantly.
I was returning from a field site where my team is trying to understand how antimicrobial resistance affects the health of families in the area. The landscape is lush and the population is far less dense than our other study site in a place called Kibera. In Kibera, there are more than 77,000 people per square kilometer. For reference, there are fewer than 400 people per square kilometer living in Whitman County.
At both sites I am incredibly fortunate to have bright, enthusiastic, professional and talented teams of mostly Kenyans trying to figure out the larger narrative so we can address this international challenge in a local context.The families we visit typically reside in small houses with little or no electricity and water is often carried some distance from open ponds.
Much of the available human energy is devoted to dealing with the basic necessities of life. With accelerating global climate change, their challenges are probably going to grow more dire. It is difficult to see a way out for the population at large without massive investment in infrastructure, public health, education and governance.
There is still much goodwill amongst the families that we visit, but the challenges they face are a stark contrast to what the typical American family faces. It is humbling to be reminded that the differences between our lives are largely dictated by the randomness of birth.
Many of my readers face very different lives simply by virtue of being born within the borders of America. Had the dice rolled differently, you or I might be facing a very different daily reality. This is something that the prototypical ugly American, Donald Trump, will never recognize with his insatiable thirst for privilege.
At one point during a visit to a rural hospital, my team members were getting their jobs done with their usual efficiency while I watched from near a young child, probably less than 2 years old. She was gasping for breath, and she was alone. Her caretaker had to leave, but would hopefully be back soon. The room was dark, the paint was peeling, and families had to bring their own supplies to care for family members.
That room was not a place that catered to human dignity. Everyone there deserved better and there is nothing the hospital staff would not do to correct the conditions if it was in their power. I doubt the child made it through the night. Most rural hospitals are chronically afflicted with limited diagnostics, exhausted clinicians and staff, insufficient space and antibiotics are expensive if even available.
A couple days later a group of clinicians in Tanzania explained how they cared for an infant presenting with a blood-borne infection, which happens with depressing frequency. If they were lucky, the infection could be stopped with an older antibiotic. If not, they had to step up to more expensive cephalosporins, but the frequency of drug-resistant infections continues to rise. That means turning to a powerhouse antibiotic (meropenem) and, with luck, things turn around.
We discussed strategies for controlling infections in hospitals and for limiting infections in the community. Some railed against farmers who self-medicate sick livestock, but the farmers in that region rarely if ever use antibiotics that select for cephalosporin-resistant bacteria.
You could blame the local population for self-medicating with antibiotics, but their options are limited and I suspect these communities are simply on the receiving end of a disaster that is driven by forces far from their homes.When meropenem stops working, there won’t be many options left for seriously ill infants in low-income countries. Between climate change and challenges like antibiotic resistance, the world keeps heaping insult after insult on impoverished communities.
During this holiday season I hope all of us will reflect on our luck, and then put some money and energy into helping the less fortunate here and abroad. It is ultimately up to us because, for the time being at least, it won’t be our government leading the charge to make the world a better place.
Douglas Call is a microbiologist. He and his family have lived on the Palouse for more than 20 years.