There is an architectural counterpart to Nathan Alford’s commentary the other day. He was lamenting the lack of civility underway, namely the degree to which the country is divided and the two sides can’t seem to talk to each other.
“Times are good, yet more complicated than ever,” he wrote. And mired in double-speak, we may add. Wages may be rising but so is inequality. “While wages for many lower income Americans are rising,” says an economic report in the Washington Post, “inequality has been rising. Wealthy Americans are benefiting far more … than the working class.”
There is indeed a crisis of trust. Place can help. In one sense no more than bricks and stones, in another, it is where we go to debate issues that matter. How we approach it can mean the difference between frequent return to public space or not at all, either a source of pride in collective action or a mere question of utility.
This means paying attention to urban rooms such as plazas and sidewalks, programmed and designed to encourage participation. But also to facades that line our streets and define the outlook of our towns. Not unlike human faces, they too have eyes, mouths and skin, manifested, as it were, in windows, doors and veneer.
And just like a morose face can keep company away, so does an ugly and shuttered façade. No one wants to stand in front of a building like that.
Case in point is the Mimosa building in Pullman; a hideous face like no other, it mocks our attempt at civility. Every time we walk by it, it sticks its morbid tongue out and dares us to hang around. Which of course we don’t but quickly move on. Good going, but no sooner do we do so than we are met by another unfriendly facade, this time at the corner of the block, at the intersection of Main and Kamiaken, currently donning a “for sale” sign. Nothing as offensive as Mimosa but still bad enough we hardly feel invited to linger.
Stucco panels cover the entire face, transforming what had been a simple but charming two story wall into a fake and dull single story one. The lie is understandable, namely to accommodate the needs of one financial institution for monumentality and strength. A low lying expression wouldn’t do and so why not apply a foamy material, easy to make and easier to put up, to solve the problem. And just like that, a modest two story building now looks like a giant one story edifice, befitting of a bank. Clever but awful and the stuff of cheap strip mall architecture. We must get rid of the stucco for the love of integrity if not for history.
In Moscow, a similar scenario is at stake. Here too, a few years back, another building was covered with something like stucco but which in reality looks like mud thrown in someone’s face. Standing right at the intersection of Main and 3rd, it is the first thing that people see when arriving into town, and naturally the first impression they form of its identity. If there is a spot you do not want to mess up, it is that.
And yet here it is, a beige monster rising as if out of the desert where no life exists but that which lies behind its dark and mysterious windows. You have a choice: either move on or come inside. There is no room for in-between activity. Walk too close, in fact, and the building might just cut you, its texture harsh and alien to the touch. Civility is for sissies here.
It is not for nothing that when it came to giving his “I have a dream speech,” M.L.K chose his site well, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, for obvious historical reasons but also for the way the building was open and free of barriers, inviting movement and dialogue.
The same can be said of Reagan’s choice for a site for his own “tear down this wall” speech, urging his soviet counterpart to turn incivility into civility. Backgrounds matter and we need to do our share in making them more conducive to civil presence.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.