Please excuse my pessimism, but the 13-story student apartment building proposed in Pullman may be a done deal.
At least that’s the way the deck is stacked.
The project awaits a recommendation from the Pullman Planning Department to the Pullman City Board of Adjustment, which will hold a one-and-only public hearing, probably in late October.
The planning department staff, headed by Pete Dickinson, will make recommendations to the Board of Adjustment, which will do as it pleases after conducting a public hearing.
If approved, the project will never go to Pullman City Council for further action. The process cuts elected officials out of the loop.
As I now understand the Byzantine process, by state law, the City Council cannot hold another public hearing or even take questions from the public. This is known as the one hearing rule.
And it isn’t even clear that residents can litigate. If they can, it likely would be limited to whether the city properly followed its process.
Who can litigate? The folks behind Elevate at Pullman. They could sue the city if their project isn’t approved.
The current process limits public input, even the public’s ability to be informed. Third Ward City Councilor Brandon Chapman campaigned for election in 2017 on a platform of greater openness in city government.
It is hard to imagine a more closed system than that which the council has established for these processes. But, Chapman says that the council can change the processes if it wants to be more open, and to be accountable. Of course it cannot do that midstream, but it can do it for future applications.
Readers who want to be better informed on city planning would do well to read Chapman’s online explanation of the process, which he has posted in his monthly newsletter, September edition.
You will find it at this shortened web link: http://bit.ly/2lTq44o
Chapman’s online newsletter, by the way, is an excellent contribution to urgently needed openness. You don’t have to live in the Third Ward to subscribe, and Chapman covers the whole spectrum of city government.
The present rules put very large decisions in the hands of city employees and nonelected citizens on the planning commission who are not accountable to voters. City councilors need to have a much more active role – with professional advice from staff – in zoning issues.
The public needs to be brought into the process much earlier. Just one example of how the current process ill-serves public interests is the posting of development proposals on relevant property with notification only to adjacent property owners.
Yet any significant development has impact far beyond adjacent property. Example: Western Construction has filed an environmental checklist for a proposed 5-acre Mader Rock Quarry north of the new Kamiak Elementary School and an upscale housing development.
I have no opinion yet whether the proposal is a good one for the city; but firmly believe that residents should be fully informed before the quarry is another done deal. You may read about Steve Mader’s proposal at KQQQ Newstalk web page.
In a recent column, I accused Pullman government of being loath to enforce codes. City Planning Director Pete Dickinson and I are having a gentleman’s disagreement about that. After further discussion, I’ll try to clarify the subject.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a 47-year resident of Pullman. He enjoys email at terence@moscow.com, give him an eye full if you disagree with him.