In this contentious political season, it would be good to go over the question of democratic space in America. Where is it and what does it look like? Where do we go to debate issues of concern, to our future, our health, climate change and more. Have we ever had a semblance of what one author calls “the public sphere” — that space where “circulation can proceed without a breadth of exploitation” and where “there are no subordinate social classes,” only voices of equal significance? Indeed, have we ever had a public sphere whose purpose is to advance the play of reason, not power?
Leaving aside social media, whose attributes are so often outweighed by patent schemes of deception, what might be our go-to physical environments in which we can exchange political opinion? Cafes, plazas and sidewalks won’t do, not least because while those places exist and we may indeed frequent them to engage in political talk, we do so to talk to each other and not the opposite side.
Samuel Johnson, the prolilfic 18th century writer and critic, may have found skeptical but sympathetic ears at the cafe, appealing to the collective good of the community, but not here. His place was London and his time hungry for literary discourse. America and our time are different, subject to a history and a philosophy of human value that has since the American Revolution placed greater stock in individual freedom than democracy.
In his more astute reflections on democracy in the United States, Alexis de Tocqueville, the French diplomat from the 19th century who spent nine months in the 1830s traveling in America, distinguished between the American and French revolutions. He said, and I am paraphrasing, where Americans had come together to unite against a common imperial enemy, the French did the same but in defense of the community. The first rose to fend off a power that usurped the economic freedom of the colonies; the second to cut off a rule that grew more and more decadent at the expense of its own people.
Which means that in the final picture, the American gathered less because he cared for his fellow American and more to overwhelm a foreign power and reclaim independence. What common space existed between the two Americans was temporary and lasted only until British imposition was off their backs. Mission accomplished, the man from Massachusetts and the one from South Carolina went their separate ways.
Americans have never let go of that peculiar form of democracy, always there but also always functional insofar it stands in resistance to institutional power. No two Americans of opposing political persuasion can coexist in the same space unless that space is void of higher authority. Cafes won’t work, nor sidewalks or plazas, all defined by settings sanctioned and ruled by hands well above the individual, places such as city halls, court houses, university buildings and more.
A better and perhaps the only terrain on which opposing Americans will ever agree on meeting is the countryside — out in nature, in the woods and in the company of streams, meadows and generally on the open expanse. It is not for nothing that Americans love outdoor reaction, including camping, hiking and rafting — a multibillion-dollar industry, more lucrative than the fuel and car industry according to a study by the Outdoor Industry Association.
Relaxed and away from expressions of authority, the American finds little to threaten his individuality. Neither mountain nor tree lays claim over his sovereignty and he can now meet his fellow citizen on equal ground. If so, perhaps we draw focus in that direction, rethinking programs that turn campsites and open road facilities into beautiful spaces of democratic import, the equivalent of what cafes were for Johnson and many other Europeans for that matter.
The idea is not necessarily novel. In the 1920s and in the wake of the ubiquity of the car, many American took to the road to restore a semblance of equality the city had taken away. The writers of Outlook, a magazine focused on outdoor reaction, as early as 1910 argued that roadside adventures allowed Americans a return to “neighborliness.”
One Elon Jessup, writing for the same magazine, declared camping the only true American “democratic sport,” and waxed admirably when he said that “living outdoors twenty-four hours a day and seeing with your own eyes all the wonderful things the geography books tell about certainly is the life.” He assured his readers that camping would “lead to better citizenship, good cheer, health and happiness.”
Either way, we’ve got to find the space through which we can meet face to face and restore trust and cultivate shared ideals. Because “without such common belief no society can prosper,” to quote de Tocqueville again. Indeed, “without ideas held in common there is no common action and without common action there may still be men, but there is no social body.”
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.