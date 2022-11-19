Even if the totals are not exactly final, the election has officially passed. As I predicted, the House went to the GOP, and the Senate was a nailbiter down to the end. As of this writing, it is in the hands of the Democrats, and I’m pretty sure it will stay there.
Patty Murray was reelected in the Senator. Cathy McMorris Rodgers easily held on to her position in the House of Representatives. Regardless of how I feel about either of these individuals, nothing really changed. In the big picture, democracy in the United States did not end. Neither woke communists or jackbooted fascists even marched in the street. Violence that was predicted on a national scale did not come to pass.
And the likely scenario that our federal government will remain bloated, corrupt and inefficient will certainly be realized. Which means that we’ve moved back into another two years in which the top-level of our government will not do much except rip off the pig in different hunks, for different constituencies, with the goal of reaching for political gains in the next election. Even Donald Trump signed up to run for president again. Talk about nothing changing.
Elon Musk finally consolidated his purchase of Twitter. For those that use that particular platform for social media, a good hunk of the academic participants on Twitter also declared it the end of the world as we know it. Twitter is going to collapse, everyone will flee to Mastodon, another ostensibly liberal-leaning social media platform.
Oh brother. The reality of life on Twitter is that nothing has changed. Yes, there have been a few cosmetic differences — I’ve found my posts circulate a little more broadly, and my follower accounts have increased by about 3%. But other than some of the opinion censorship that was happening, and was very real indeed, actually disappearing, nothing has really changed. And this is in the wake of layoffs of some 80% of Twitter’s employees, many of whom were monkeys hurling poo at the new boss. Their lives changed. But they’ll find other jobs.
We are at the beginning of the great decentralization, whether we like it or not. The media and political parties are both largely responsible for denying this. But anyone that has lived and observed our own little community just in the past week can testify to how local events affect us far more than anything happening in Ukraine, or to Twitter, or in the elections.
I read Ryan Law’s letter this morning in the Daily News regarding the tragic murders of four of our beautiful young people. Law calls for space to mourn, and I’m going to follow his wise words. In the face of such a tragedy, it is impossible to say anything meaningful, so it’s not like I can add anything other than I grieve for the deep, almost unrecoverable pain of the friends and family of the four. There is nothing else to say.
In the last 21 years, since the tragedy of 9/11, we have watched the importance of local events fade, in the face of a larger, fear-laden approach to the world advanced by our leadership. It’s worked for some of them, in that we tune into news cycles that used to churn in weeks, to days, to literal minutes, spanning across the globe. I’m hoping that our communities will turn the focus more to the local, realizing it is the fate and wellbeing of our friends, neighbors and family that truly affects us.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.