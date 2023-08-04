To borrow a quip from the Beatles, the long-awaited coup indictment is truly “the toppermost of the poppermost.”

Millions of Americans are benumbed by Donald Trump’s rampant criminality, while millions more rabidly embrace it. I only wish that all zombies and zealots would take the time to read the fact-packed document unsealed this week by the Department of Justice, because it’s far more than a narrative of how we came close to losing our democracy at the dawn of this decade. It’s ultimately a five-alarm warning of what awaits us in the near future unless the failed coup’s ringleader is convicted by a jury of his peers and jailed into old age.

Thanks to confessional material shared with the federal grand jury by a galaxy of Trump insiders — most notably, former Vice President Mike Pence — the indictment demonstrates that “the defendant perpetrated three criminal conspiracies” during the post-election period when he refused to accept defeat and knowingly spread “pervasive and destabilizing lies” about nonexistent election fraud.

