For the last week, I’ve been watching the news coverage of mastery-based education in the Moscow schools with great interest. My news source is only coverage in the Daily News, and as such, details are limited. But I’m also not surprised that there is a fair amount of consternation as people misunderstand what’s happening as such a system gets up to speed.
Why am I interested? I’ve been a mastery-based educator for the last 20 years, write extensively on this at the university level and have also given my fair share of lectures internationally on how one does this successfully.
I had my epiphany when I heard from my colleagues in downstream classes that students didn’t know engineering basics that I supposedly had taught them.
Driven by my usual mix of guilt, arrogance and desire for excellence, I implemented a series of mastery tests in which students had to demonstrate competency in order to pass the class.
Grading was separate.
Students had to complete perfectly a series of tests, proving that they could do the various calculations. And they could take those tests over and over again. But by the time they left, I would have evidence that they could perform at some modest level the outcomes the class had specified.
It worked somewhat – much better than the old system. I find that people labor under the assumption that kids really learn listed material in classes. If that were actually the case, we’d have a far more educated populace than we do now.
Over my career, I have engaged in continuous improvement of my classroom. It’s challenging because the same forces that teachers find themselves under – restriction of freedom to innovate, outdated standards – are the same ones I face. The difference is my privilege. Though being a full professor ain’t what it used to be, my world is vastly different from a secondary school teacher. And I’ve always had support from the top of WSU.
Examining exceptions like my career, while maybe fun for my ego, aren’t very useful for teachers tasked with implementing a curriculum to a classroom of students with wildly varying socioeconomic backgrounds.
But there are some things that are still true, and I’ll list them.
1. Performance-improving educational practice takes more time than herding kids into a classroom and testing them and giving a canned lecture. It ain’t free.
2. Money has to be spent on evolving teachers to be performance/mastery-based teachers. It’s not what they learned, and while it will come naturally to some, it’s counterintuitive to others.
3. The most important thing that has to change with regards to teacher education is not another handbook of teaching techniques, though examples are welcome. It is increasing the independence and agency of each teacher to respond as they see fit. Constraints that get in the way have to be softened, or teachers will feel that their safety is threatened.
4. It is incumbent on school administration to make teachers feel safe, as well as rewarded for connecting students to the curriculum. Personalized education (and mastery education) requires empathy – something that is noticeably absent in our Fortress America school systems.
5. Connection is what is missing in our school systems – between peer teachers, between teachers and students, and between students themselves. Connection facilitates students borrowing our brains for that short point of contact. Lose that (and we have, in spades) and coherence goes out the window.
John Taylor Gatto famously questioned, in his essay ‘The Seven Lesson Schoolteacher’, why any nation would allow the rating, ranking and destruction of its own students through chronic grading. These are our children, and they deserve better.
And that’s why we have to try to innovate. Yes – the Moscow School Board might do a better job explaining itself. But what we’re doing now is NOT working. And we better try to innovate before we forget what better performance actually looks like.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.