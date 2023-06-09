Every summer I return to Seattle to teach a design course out of one of the more noteworthy offices in the city. Each year I am pleasantly surprised by the degree to which the city has changed, adding housing, infrastructure, retail opportunities and more — all mostly attractive and now energy conscious. Of the newness, however, the most compelling are the new streets.

For a long time and since the introduction of the car, streets have been little more than concrete conduits, conveying vehicular traffic from place to place as fast as possible. Images of the 1920s already show retail streets widening to give the car and parking priority over the pedestrian. By the late 1950 and the introduction of the Highway Act of 1957, all pretenses toward the street as a social space were shed in favor of a beeline between A and B. Even those downtown streets that did remain sensitive to the pedestrian were few and far in between.

In places like Pullman, matters went from bad to worse when the city turned Main street into a highway, obliterating what little attention was paid to the choreography of the sidewalk stroll. That is what highways do. They take out everything in their wake, regardless of home, church or shop. Approximately 40,000 residents were displaced, for instance, and a “total of 4,500 homes demolished or relocated to surrounding neighborhoods,” when I-5 came through in Seattle. In Spokane, similarly, eleven churches were lost when I-90 was built, just in the downtown area alone.

