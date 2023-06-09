Every summer I return to Seattle to teach a design course out of one of the more noteworthy offices in the city. Each year I am pleasantly surprised by the degree to which the city has changed, adding housing, infrastructure, retail opportunities and more — all mostly attractive and now energy conscious. Of the newness, however, the most compelling are the new streets.
For a long time and since the introduction of the car, streets have been little more than concrete conduits, conveying vehicular traffic from place to place as fast as possible. Images of the 1920s already show retail streets widening to give the car and parking priority over the pedestrian. By the late 1950 and the introduction of the Highway Act of 1957, all pretenses toward the street as a social space were shed in favor of a beeline between A and B. Even those downtown streets that did remain sensitive to the pedestrian were few and far in between.
In places like Pullman, matters went from bad to worse when the city turned Main street into a highway, obliterating what little attention was paid to the choreography of the sidewalk stroll. That is what highways do. They take out everything in their wake, regardless of home, church or shop. Approximately 40,000 residents were displaced, for instance, and a “total of 4,500 homes demolished or relocated to surrounding neighborhoods,” when I-5 came through in Seattle. In Spokane, similarly, eleven churches were lost when I-90 was built, just in the downtown area alone.
Only recently have we begun to make amends, restoring to the street a modicum of social and environmental justice. Where there had been but a black gash on the ground now there are multiple lifeforms. What this has meant are streets less bound by a distinct separation between car and pedestrian and more a blend of the two. Some go by the name Woonerf, a Dutch term and invention, referring to streets whose aim is to blur the line between walking and driving, but also biking and sitting to play a game of chess.
Texture and curb design further contribute to ensuring a clear, safe and secure experience. No longer is the car here treated as an alien and dangerous entity but a contributor to the life and beauty of the street, especially now that it is slowly becoming less a noxious machine and more an environmentally friendlier one. In one fell swoop an explosion of materials and colors, soft and hard surfaces, blossom right before our eyes. Where there had been just gray, now there are reds and greens and yellows.
Other amends have involved hosting more than one habitat and more than one type of individual. Be it bird, butterfly or pet, young or old, there is now finally a realization that the world was not created for the human alone, nor for the young only, but for other species and ages as well, all central to the health and continuity of the planet. Trees and other plant life are here selected and placed, along with street furniture and paving patterns, to allow for the appreciation and understanding of the diversity of life.
I could go on and talk about the inclusion of bioswales, a “vegetated shallow landscaped depression designed to capture, treat and filtrate storm runoff.” Traditionally limited to the side of big box stores, bioswales today have emerged, at least in Seattle, as an important component of the new aesthetics of the street, including the belief that the city is no longer a concrete jungle independent of nature but very much an integrated part of it. Complicit in the final expression are such urban features as bike racks, trash cans, light fixtures and the like.
Seattle is only five hours away from Pullman, but it might as well be a hundred, the two cities resembling nothing of each other. Which is understandable, the two belonging to two very different scales, budgets and demographics. But can they at least share basic lessons in sensible urban design.
None of the streets in Pullman today cater to the human, and certainly not other species, some disastrously so — broken, dirty and painfully ugly. Even with the new construction coming up next year, it is not sure that much will change beyond cleaner and less broken sidewalks. We need to do more, perhaps starting with taking a modest stretch, say, on Grand Avenue, a mere 200 feet, and assembling a model transformation. Can we make that our challenge in the next three years?
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.