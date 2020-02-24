If all capitalists were like Ed Schweitzer, founder of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, the world would be a much happier place.
And, I hasten to add another Pullman company — Meter Group — which Gaylon Campbell founded in his garage.
Both now do business internationally.
Schweitzer and Campbell are enlightened business leaders who are very good to their employees. Both companies employ members of our family, so we have a window into their operations.
We know of some of their frustration with regulations, and I also get a load of it from a son, who is vice president of Albertsons for litigation and compliance. Thus, part of his job is to make sure Albertsons complies with regulations piled upon regulations to the nth degree.
He tells me the company often cannot obey the law because different states have conflicting regulations.
Even different federal agencies have conflicting regulations and a company cannot comply with one without violating another.
Hopefully, we all can agree that overregulation is a pox on the economy and ill-serves consumers as well.
But, we also should be able to agree that underregulation is harmful.
We need only to point to Boeing’s 737 Max fiasco.
Grounding of 737 Max planes and cessation of production is significantly the result of underregulation. Underregulation includes both lack of regulations and lax enforcement.
In this instance, as in many other industries, federal authorities failed to enforce quality control standards by allowing Boeing to certify its own products.
As I write this column, there are news reports that foreign objects — things like wrenches, rags and other stuff — are now being found, not only in 737 Maxes, but in other models as well.
Tools banging around inside fuel tanks could damage sensors or wiring. Rags could clog fuel lines.
The Code of Federal Regulations is divided into 50 broad subject areas.
Among the more commonly known are Agriculture, Energy, Commercial Practices, Commodity and Securities Exchanges, Labor and Public Health.
And, of course, regulations are piled upon regulations, upon regulations in each of the 50 divisions.
Overregulation certainly exists and we all should agree that that is bad.
But not all complaints of overregulation are well-founded.
The mining industry is one of the areas in which we hear constant complaints of too many regulations. Some regulations may not be wise, but let’s not toss the baby out with the bath water. Federal data shows an annual average of 1,546 deaths and 81,342 injuries during 1936-1940. An annual average of 69 deaths and 11,800 injuries were reported in 2006-2007. Do we really want to roll back safety regulations to 1936-1940?
Concerns about adulteration of food is evident as far back as 200 BC to control dilution of wine with water.
Historically, in the United States, milk was commonly adulterated as dairymen sought to increase profits by thinning milk with water, adding a little gelatin and dyes, chalk or plaster dust to achieve a milk-like color.
Some dairymen added formaldehyde to stop decomposition. Pureed calf brains were sometimes added to make cream a deeper yellow. Do we truly want to deregulate the milk industry?
Regulations in banking, investments and pension funds provide a degree of protection for you and me, but as we all know, they are inadequate and not rigorously enforced.
Hence, I respond negatively when people cry for deregulation.
They need to be more specific.
Terence L. Day is a retired WSU faculty member and aresident of Pullman for the past 47 years. He invites emailto terence@moscow.com.