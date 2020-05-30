The decision by the Pullman City Council to spend $150,000 on a high-definition video system for the new city hall is one that is making residents upset.
Is the desire for high-definition broadcasting of Pullman City Council meetings a new desire? It sounds like the video system will be built into the chambers, making it part of the infrastructure. If it has been desired and it would be part of the infrastructure, then why wasn’t it part of the bid for the new city hall? It seems like that would have been the best place for the funds to be acquired.
Sometimes the best opportunity to install infrastructure is during remodeling and building rather than retrofitting. This might be one of those times where spending some of that money now is a better use of tax dollars. I agree with Councilor Brandon Chapman who pointed out installing some infrastructure now and then completing the project down the road could be a better option. To me, that makes a lot of sense.
How is the broadcast going to get to residents? Is that part of the $150,000? To build a platform to display the video? Video is being recorded and it makes sense to have the platform in place to allow for residents to obtain and view all the meetings online – both past and present. Having such a resource helps make the city open to the residents.
Why is it necessary to have live, high-definition city council meetings? I suppose getting a standard definition camera system is tough these days so the only real option is between 1080p and 4K. Going with standard definition would be similar to choosing to use a cassette tape recorder for council meetings.
Cassette tapes are harder to find and more cumbersome to handle. There is a need to convert the cassette to a digital format.
Newer recording systems automatically record digitally and do not require recording media. It’s probably the same for video recording. So I totally understand why the new system would be HD rather than standard definition. Because it’s being used as a selling point, residents believe there is actually an option that includes a less-expensive standard definition recording system.
A handful of people have been commenting about this vote. The comments include questions about why the city council can’t use a simple consumer-grade recording device. A few GoPro video cameras placed around the chambers would provide great video and at a much lower startup cost. It is simple to livestream GoPro video. The cost to the city would be much smaller.
I’m sure compared to the video system the city is purchasing, the GoPro video wouldn’t be in the same class. But sometimes we have to make do with what we have rather than always getting the high-end. Remember, the city is looking at a possible massive hit to the budget. It seems like right now is the time to look for ways to save money not spend on extravagant video recording systems.
The most curious comment was that the current system wouldn’t “survive” a move to the new city hall. Can someone explain what that even means? Did the city hire a low budget moving
company which throws everything into the moving van? Are the city employees careless with equipment? How can a piece of equipment, such as a video camera, be so fragile that it cannot be reasonably moved? I would like a much better explanation about what would break in the video system if it was moved.
Lastly, and some food for thought, if the city lays off any employee during this budget problem I’d like them to remember that $150,000 was spent on a video system to livestream a couple city council meetings each month. But on a positive note, while you’re unemployed you can sit at home and watch city council live and in HD!
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.