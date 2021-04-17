Mass shootings have been a hot-button issue and it may be too raw to write about. However, there is an angle that could be far more disturbing to not talk about.
While we focus on guns, we are missing why these mass killings take place. Without being able to stop people from choosing to indiscriminately kill others, individuals will continue to be in harm’s way when a homicidal person wants to kill.
Sherry Towers, a statistician from Arizona State University, did a study that found 20 percent to 30 percent of mass shootings are contagions from the mass reporting of other mass shootings.
“From Columbine to Palestine,” a paper co-authored by Adam Lankford and Nayab Hakim, found a link between suicide bombing and mass shootings. The paper found, among other factors, the killers had troubled childhoods, they suffered from low self-esteem, they were seeking revenge and they were seeking fame and glory.
The idea that killers are seeking fame and glory can be one of the reasons Towers’ research shows a contagiousness of other mass shootings.
The media and social media play into this factor. We feel like having an answer to the “why” of a mass killing will help us better understand the horrific event. Far too often we want to find out who these killers are and what lead up to these attacks.
This leads people to spend a lot of time learning the killer’s name and learning about who they are or were. I wrote about not glorifying bad guys a long time ago. We have heard about Nikolas Cruz, Dylan Roof, Eric Harris, and Dylan Klebold. How many of us can name their victims? We are giving the killers fame but not honoring the victims of these killers.
Killers use different means of causing death. Just like anything else, they use what is available and what will serve the means.
Some have used vehicles to plow into large crowds. USA Today published an article in 2018 outlining a number of vehicle attacks on crowds. Others used bombs, in some cases planted near a crowd and in other cases worn on the killer who walks into a crowd.
After doing some searching online, I found a larger number of bombings compared to car attacks but both are prevalent around the world. Taking guns out of the hands of people will not stop killers. It only causes them to change their method.
It is not a comfortable thought but with guns and vehicles, those in harm’s way have a fighting chance. Those near the bombing do not have a chance. No one wants to be subjected to mass killing events but if you had a chance at survival versus no chance, I’d sure like to have the fighting chance.
Unlike bombings, vehicles, knives, and firearms at least give some people a fighting chance.
There have been articles written on the subject of helping to detect people with bombs. One article references the National Research Council which reportedly claims that advanced warning of a bomb can increase its mortality. This is due to the decrease of human shielding thereby allowing flying fragments to potentially harm more people.
The shielding they are speaking about is the shielding caused by the bodies of those closest to the bomb. If there was warning about an impending bombing there would be an increase in the spacing of the bodies that would have taken the brunt of the blast. This increased spacing allows the blast to reach more people. It is a terrible thought that your chance of survival in a bomb can be based on the number of people who take the blast so you don’t.
Let’s pretend that there were no guns in the United States, does that mean that mass killings would be a thing of the past? Unlikely. Making gun control laws does not stop behavior it just changes the means in which the behavior manifests.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.