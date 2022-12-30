Recent headlines brought the name Wagner Group to the literate world’s attention. Innocuous sounding. Almost like a divisionof AT&T.

Reports from Ukraine tell us otherwise. Wagner is a company founded and run by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their business is war and they have seen some of the heaviest fighting in the eastern Donbas region.

Reports of an army of private contractors being employed to aid an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country brings back painful memories of the way Dubya waged our long, costly war against Iraq.

Tags

Recommended for you