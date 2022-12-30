Recent headlines brought the name Wagner Group to the literate world’s attention. Innocuous sounding. Almost like a divisionof AT&T.
Reports from Ukraine tell us otherwise. Wagner is a company founded and run by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their business is war and they have seen some of the heaviest fighting in the eastern Donbas region.
Reports of an army of private contractors being employed to aid an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country brings back painful memories of the way Dubya waged our long, costly war against Iraq.
Before the first missiles were fired in what was being billed as a “shock and awe” strike against Baghdad, U.S. President George Bush’s secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld appeared before Congress and was asked how much this new war would cost.
Rumsfeld famously skirted the issue but, when pressed, thought the Administration might request as much as $95 billion. Nothing to worry about. Since we were going to be welcomed as liberators by the Iraqis, we could expect the war to be over in weeks.
The problem, of course, was that the hawks inside the White House were wrong. Dead wrong. Wrong about the weapons of mass destruction, wrong about ties between Saddam and Al Qaeda. And wrong about the cost … not only in dollars, which soared to more than 10 trillion. But in human cost as well.
With one exception, the major industrialized nations of the world all recognized the disaster soon to unfold. Governments protested. Tens of millions worldwide marched in the streets.
But Dubya was determined. The last Texan president, LBJ, lost to a ragtag army in black pajamas and B.F. Goodrich sandals and he, Bush, was damn sure not going to follow Johnson footsteps. Shrub was going to finish what his daddy started and see Saddam at the end of a rope.
This was the younger Bush’s war. No doubt about that. His problem — recognized early on — was he was going to need a lot more money and a lot more men to get the job done.
LBJ fought Vietnam with a draft and its unpopularity combined with the unpopularity of the war itself led to an ignominious end.
As much as it could have aided in conducting war on the ground, Bush — who lost the popular vote in 2000 — faced a tough race in 2004 and a draft would surely mean the end of his tenure in office.
As Congress had given the green light on spending and very little effort was made to monitor how much was spent on what, the answer was clear. First, call up the National Guard. These peacetime soldiers who only expected to see duty battling floods and hurricanes, were reenlisted over and over again.
This was still not nearly enough to bring home a win so Dubya decided to rely on a large mercenary force (defense contractors he liked to call them.) By war’s end, for every soldier in uniform, there was one contractor employee paid to support the war effort.
There was the notorious Blackwater, which provided armed security and attained wide notoriety by shooting too many of the wrong people.
Who could forget Halliburton? Cheered on by former CEO and now VP Cheney, G.I.s no longer did the cooking, cleaning, laundry and transport of goods and services. Taxpayers would eventually shell out $39 billion for Halliburton’s help.
Desert Storm was a windfall for all the contractors who charge vastly inflated prices to perform the same duties U.S. Army troops have done in other wars at a fraction of the cost.
The problem was not that the troops didn’t get fed. They did. Or that hired security squads failed to protect high-level personnel. They didn’t.
The problem was Bush was dishonest with the American people about his conduct of the war. If you’re afraid of losing the peoples’ support because of a draft and equally fearful of losing their support by enriching war profiteers by hiring an army of mercenaries, maybe that’s a war not worth fighting.
Then there’s the war in Ukraine. All available news reports suggest that the regular Russian army is suffering devastating losses in men and material.
One must assume Putin’s war budget is under even less scrutiny than was Bush’s. As for the composition of the Wagner Group — there are reports that up to 40,000 of the paramilitary units are convicted criminals.
Independent sources also report the alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine are largely being perpetrated by Wagner troops. Since they are “contractors” and beyond the authority of the Russian state, they offer Putin a veil of “plausible deniability” for atrocities committed.
Admittedly, Putin’s army of paramilitary thugs make Blackwater look tame by comparison. The logic, however, is the same.
Conceal the real cost of the war to ensure your grip on power.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.