Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington’s 5th Congressional District representative, recently conducted a question-and-answer session in Pullman. Based on the report of this meeting by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (Oct. 28), there are a few of the items that need to be reviewed.

The congresswoman was asked about the effort to hire 87,000 new employees for the IRS, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act. McMorris apparently responded that, “I don’t believe we need more IRS agents.” This response perpetuates GOP misinformation claiming that IRS hires will hire 87,000 agents who will go after low- and middle-income Americans. In fact, the $80 million going to the IRS is for new hires across a range of employees and this effort “will not proportionally increase audits on those making less than $400,000.” There will be a net gain of about 150-175 special agents in the coming year.

These employees are needed, in part, to ensure faster service and fairness in our tax system. Last week the IRS reported on the “tax gap,” which is the difference between the estimated “true” tax that would be collected if everything was completed on time. The estimated tax gap for 2017-19 will be around $540 billion per year. The tax gap comes from not paying or filing on time, underpaying or underreporting and it takes employees to follow through to make sure that taxes are paid. Most Americans do pay their taxes on time, but the U.S. loses nearly $190 billion per year to individual and corporate tax fraud (the next highest is China at $66.8 billion). When people engage in tax fraud, it costs the rest of us lost services and potential damage to the economy.

