Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington’s 5th Congressional District representative, recently conducted a question-and-answer session in Pullman. Based on the report of this meeting by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News (Oct. 28), there are a few of the items that need to be reviewed.
The congresswoman was asked about the effort to hire 87,000 new employees for the IRS, which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act. McMorris apparently responded that, “I don’t believe we need more IRS agents.” This response perpetuates GOP misinformation claiming that IRS hires will hire 87,000 agents who will go after low- and middle-income Americans. In fact, the $80 million going to the IRS is for new hires across a range of employees and this effort “will not proportionally increase audits on those making less than $400,000.” There will be a net gain of about 150-175 special agents in the coming year.
These employees are needed, in part, to ensure faster service and fairness in our tax system. Last week the IRS reported on the “tax gap,” which is the difference between the estimated “true” tax that would be collected if everything was completed on time. The estimated tax gap for 2017-19 will be around $540 billion per year. The tax gap comes from not paying or filing on time, underpaying or underreporting and it takes employees to follow through to make sure that taxes are paid. Most Americans do pay their taxes on time, but the U.S. loses nearly $190 billion per year to individual and corporate tax fraud (the next highest is China at $66.8 billion). When people engage in tax fraud, it costs the rest of us lost services and potential damage to the economy.
When asked about the fentanyl epidemic, McMorris Rogers said that she is working on legislation to make fentanyl and its derivatives illegal in the U.S. Fentanyl has been classified as a Schedule II drug for decades because of its high potential for abuse. It is currently severely restricted and is probably best used with cancer patients. Making it illegal will limit options for these individuals in the future. It is already illegal to distribute fentanyl and thus it is not clear what further restrictions will do for the epidemic.
Drug addiction is a complex and devastating problem in this country, and it takes more foresight to fight these problems than simply stacking restrictions onto existing restrictions. Many fentanyl deaths have been called “deaths of despair,” and they disproportionately afflict white males without a college degree. Despair arises from feeling hopeless and having low self-esteem, feeling unloved, worrying frequently, loneliness, helplessness and feeling sorry for oneself. How does legislation with redundant restrictions address despair?
Whether you like it or not, Biden’s college debt relief plan will help low-income families who have college debt obligations, but it does nothing to address future debt and access to opportunities. Jill Biden proposed that community college education should be free in the U.S. People need opportunities to move forward and education, whether in trades or college preparation, is expensive and out of reach for many people in this country. Why not champion a fight against addiction by empowering people to have hope and access to education?
McMorris Rogers voted to certify President Biden’s election, but she is disingenuous about election integrity. A recent newsletter from the congresswoman touted her efforts to restore the people’s voice “by increasing integrity in the election process through voter ID, accurate voter rolls and observer access.” The state of Washington has one of the best ballot systems in the country thanks in large part to the stellar efforts of our past GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Why not champion a successful system like this across America?
Tired ideas are not unexpected for a career politician who has been in office for 15 years. Isn’t it time for McMorris Rogers to pursue other life aspirations? Her opponent, Natasha Hill, has promised to fight for the families of the 5th District and her website is worth your time to review before voting. Whether it be advancing opportunities for 5th District families, or strengthening worker’s rights and rural medical services, we need fresh ideas and new voices.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.