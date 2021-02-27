Well, folks, like it or not, we really are at the end of the COVID pandemic. Case numbers are dropping dramatically, and deaths — the real following indicator — are also taking a dive. The pandemic is passing naturally, without the help of vaccines.
But there’s also no question that vaccines will profoundly cut death in the age cohort that COVID has wreaked havoc on — 65 and over. I’ve read the research (a bit tedious) but (short version) even the first shot in the 1-2 punch of the Pfizer vaccine kills the severity of the illness. That’s great news, and I’ve been calling all my friends in that 65-and-over cohort and congratulating them on the first shot, and certainly excited that their lives can completely return to normal after shot No. 2.
What that also means is that it is time for policymakers to catch up with the reality — not the fear — of COVID-19. No longer is it reasonable to call folks like me, who advocate for more opening, “granny killers.” Both Washington and Idaho have had vaccination policies aimed at the elderly, and especially in our local area, hospitals have done a great job with sticking needles in arms. It pleased me no end to hear that Scott Adams, retiring director of Pullman Regional Hospital, was actually returning calls on the scheduling hotline for vaccine administration. Thanks, gang.
Now here’s the harder part. We need to get all our schools open, and pronto. I’m a teacher, and I’m in front of my students, so don’t accuse me of being a hypocrite. I’m not rushing to the front of any special vaccine line either, though I will take my shot when it’s my turn. I am no anti-vaxxer. I think about how many different concoctions have been shot in my butt. The COVID-19 vaccine will get its chance.
But there is no reasonable reason for schools to stay closed. Granny is safe. COVID-19 in schoolkids has been shown with increasingly rigorous research to not be part of community spread. I’m all for yelling for teachers to be put in the front of the line. But we have to do that screaming AND the reopening of schools simultaneously. I’m just as aggravated as anyone when Gov. Jay Inslee pulled back our local vaccine ration. But we need to be marching in the streets so that Olympia pays attention.
And there’s also the reality that all surrounding schools outside of Pullman are really back at it. I don’t have the space here to comment on every nuance in the craziness that’s been school reopening in the region. But plenty of schools are opening, and the pandemic is still collapsing. That ought to be enough. Open schools now. And folks at the university — get ready to get back to work. You want to have a job in the future, don’t you?
There is profound peril in the latest “variant/double mask” craziness that’s been lately used to not get back to normal. All this effort (including the ridiculous, anti-science policies of masking outdoors) isn’t saving anyone from anything. It’s giving in to the screamers. And it’s profoundly hurting our younger population.
You can’t hear them now, because the younger generation has never done a great job of projecting their voice on issues that matter to them. But that younger generation will get older, and so will all of you reading this newspaper — if you’re not old already. And they will hate us, or at a minimum, be so depressed there will be no grandchildren.
At the worst, they’ll take their revenge on our age cohort because of this enormous disruption of their life, for a disease that doesn’t affect them really at all. But only one step up is the passivity that they might inherit, when we’re facing enormous other problems our world must confront. And that could be the end of us all.
It is past time for schools to be completely open. Let’s get with it. Now.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical andmaterials engineering at Washington State University.