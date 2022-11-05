It’s always a little bit of a rare privilege to write one of the final Saturday columns before an election. And this is no different. The hue and cry out of the Democrats, from Sleepy Joe on down, have been deafening. “You’re voting in/out fascism” is the message. If only an election had so much gravitas, especially at the federal level. We voted out the divisive Orange One, only to end up with a wandering old man, manipulated by a Democratic run response to COVID-19 that closed businesses, threw people out of their jobs and forced people to mask their 4-year-olds.

And it still goes on. If you think a Republican kook in a buffalo headdress is the biggest problem we have in America, I’m gonna have to figure out a way for you to give me money, if you’re that easily fooled. And people have been hollering about the fairness of elections literally forever. If anything, hearing about this is a sign that we are refusing to grow as a nation. Are there solutions, like national voter identification, that could have a host of spillover applications? Of course. But it’s a problem that neither party really wants to solve, at least on the national level.

What that really means to me is that politics in this country are going to continue to decentralize, or we’re quite frankly going to collapse, followed by decentralization. And it’s already happening. Regardless of the various old men yelling at clouds in our own newspaper, you can pick up your own ballot and look at the choices for the various federal races. Do you really think that Patty Murray is going to lose? Or that any of the races for House of Representatives in either state are really up for grabs this election cycle?

