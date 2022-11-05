It’s always a little bit of a rare privilege to write one of the final Saturday columns before an election. And this is no different. The hue and cry out of the Democrats, from Sleepy Joe on down, have been deafening. “You’re voting in/out fascism” is the message. If only an election had so much gravitas, especially at the federal level. We voted out the divisive Orange One, only to end up with a wandering old man, manipulated by a Democratic run response to COVID-19 that closed businesses, threw people out of their jobs and forced people to mask their 4-year-olds.
And it still goes on. If you think a Republican kook in a buffalo headdress is the biggest problem we have in America, I’m gonna have to figure out a way for you to give me money, if you’re that easily fooled. And people have been hollering about the fairness of elections literally forever. If anything, hearing about this is a sign that we are refusing to grow as a nation. Are there solutions, like national voter identification, that could have a host of spillover applications? Of course. But it’s a problem that neither party really wants to solve, at least on the national level.
What that really means to me is that politics in this country are going to continue to decentralize, or we’re quite frankly going to collapse, followed by decentralization. And it’s already happening. Regardless of the various old men yelling at clouds in our own newspaper, you can pick up your own ballot and look at the choices for the various federal races. Do you really think that Patty Murray is going to lose? Or that any of the races for House of Representatives in either state are really up for grabs this election cycle?
You have to migrate down-ballot to find anything where your vote may make a difference at all. In my book, pretty much all of them blew it on our COVID-19 response, and cowered in the corner instead of either learning that a.) you can’t control respiratory viruses worth a damn, or b.) knowing that, stood up and took a stand against anything. For the D’s in the crowd, yeah, you were the worst. And since we appear to live on some mental remote island in a virtual Pacific, most of you still believe it. Japanese dead-enders all.
But even those on the other side of the aisle spoke with no clarity. I can’t name a single regional Republican politician who stood up either. So much for “freedom” or “individual rights.”
Here’s what I’m hoping will actually happen with this election: Everyone in our region will examine the politicians running down-ballot, and when those have an opponent (most do not) make a decision about who is a thoughtful individual. None of them are Abraham Lincoln, but a few at least are decent people, if not a little on the cowardly side. We’re going to be counting on their judgment in the next two years at least, because by my estimation at the national level, the R’s are certainly going to take back the House, and likely the Senate. Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think so. Which means that crew back in D.C. will continue to be a bunch of do-nothings. And nothing will move.
Here’s the trick: Try to find at least part of their platform, or the decisions they’ve made, that actually affected you, that you honestly know about. That’s not the war in Ukraine, folks. Local politics matter — which roads get paved, and what we’re going to do about our own looming water crisis on the Palouse. Find folks you agree with, that actually reason with data, that don’t sit around all day telling you your neighbor is a jack-booted fascist or a woke communist, regardless of party.
Because when all this is over, all of us woke communists and jack-booted fascists are still going to have to live together. And we’ll still have shared problems to solve.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.