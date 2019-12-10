As a Palouse-area small business consultant, I make a lot of house-calls; I take the owner’s temperature, so to speak, and usually end up prescribing some form of medication. Over the years, I’ve noticed an elusive trend: owners increasingly point to the strengthening of community as integral to their success.
More of those touched by the entrepreneurial spirit are doubling-down on things local. Why is that?
From a financial nuts-and-bolts frame of mind, I find that question hard to answer.
I usually end up taking out my shovel, and with the client, proceed to dig; we eventually begin to excavate their values and passions. We talk about what a better future looks like, and the topic of community is often front and center.
The conversation is not about well-meaning “buy local” campaigns. It’s deeper. There’s something in the water.
I now realize that I’m guilty of having worn blinders, the typical kind worn by consultants who take for granted that “scaling-up” is where it’s at, the acid test of a sound business model. I no longer need to react by trying to shoe-horn that into what small business owners are telling me.
There is a tremendous amount of economic and geopolitical upheaval going on, and it is naïve for any of us to think that this churn wouldn’t make its way into rural Mayberry. In the broader sense, as Richard Heinberg terms it, we are just beginning to wake up from a “bout of globalization.”
There was and still is this abiding fantasy that freely traded Swiss watches, French wines and American beef will result in most of us principled, hard-working serfs being able to buy that dream retirement condo (or at least a timeshare) at your favored beach resort. And fly there for free on your frequent flier miles.
For the vast majority, the credit card is going to be declined. There will be very little shrimp on ice and champagne to go around in this far more local, post-carbon world we find ourselves in.
And the upside is that most small business owners won’t miss that at all – the life as depicted on the American Express commercial was never an aspiration.
We now must scale appropriately. And we’d be foolish to think that implies tribal warfare, taking hardline stances for or against Greta Thunberg’s admonitions (although I happen to fancy her).
Look around – go ahead, do a 360.
Disastrous weather events are now so common they’ve become a curious form of online entertainment; the door is closing shut on biodiversity; all forms of debt: household, corporate and government – are piercing the clouds … and perhaps topping the charts is that we find ourselves jousting at windmills, Quixote-like, in trying to find a way to replace carbon – a substance that currently bestows our beloved neoliberal lifestyles with 86 percent of its energy.
No number of grandiose Green New Deals are going to ride into town in shining armor and save us. In fact, Wall Street (not Main Street mind you) is poised to hijack any and all pending “green” legislation to replenish its coffers with any number of slick infrastructure financing schemes and new “get big fast” Silicon Valley IPOs.
Amidst the fragmentation and disorientation there are indeed new deals that can save us: they are local and community-focused. They include trailer parks and subsidized housing residents, as well as the 2-story colonials on the hill. They are informed by passionate small business owners who want to thrive by helping the community thrive.
Towns like Moab, Utah, and St. Louis Park, Minn., aren’t waiting around for the holy grail. Burlington, Vt., is now powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
Yet those towns, along with our very own Moscow and Pullman, share the greater challenge of fostering a culture of cooperation, one rooted in a set of shared values. Get your shovels ready – and watch out for landmines!
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/