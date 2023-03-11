You would think that it would be unquestionable that our Southern border is out of control — because it is. There are 250,000 new folks from Latin America streaming across that border a month. That means 3 million people, at least, are entering the U.S. illegally each year.

Since everything has turned into a social media political football, or a call to arms, I won’t say whether I think this is good or bad. The country I grew up in had about 220 million people in it. As we crest 330 million, it seems to me that this is an unchallengeable fact this country is not the same country as it was back in the 1970s. Whether you think that is a good thing or bad thing, once again, will depend on your perspective. It is also clear that this cannot go on forever.

But here’s what I don’t get. We have some 1 million young people brought here by their parents, without permit or permission. I’ve taught a fair number of them. Called DREAMers, which I’ll explain below, or potential DACA candidates – DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – their fate has not been a literal political football. It has basically been ignored. While somewhat contentious in the Republican party (only 4 out of 10 support DACA), Democrats support DREAMers at something like 75% of those polled.

