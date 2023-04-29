Recently, in addition to the daily mass shootings we’ve become thoroughly numb to, a young woman was murdered when her friend pulled into the wrong driveway. Two cheerleaders were shot for accidentally trying to enter the wrong car. A young man was shot in the head for ringing a doorbell, and a 6-year-old and her parents were shot by a neighbor after their basketball rolled into his yard. There will be more by the time this comes out — welcome to the NRA’s American Dream.

I want to be shocked. I want to ache for the needless loss of life. I want to rage at the pall of fear our gun culture casts over every aspect of our lives. But I don’t. I can’t. I’ve become numb to this American bloodbath and resigned to the fact that there are no safe spaces left; not schools, not churches, not hospitals or shopping centers. When I attend concerts, Christmas plays, firework shows and other public gatherings now, I look at the sea of smiling faces and wonder, “Will today be the day?”

During a recent false alarm, the children at my daughter’s school spent 20 minutes locked in their classrooms, silently waiting, not knowing whether it was a drill or their friends and teachers were being killed. They’re thoroughly trained for this. The idea that someone might walk into their school with a high-power rifle and start killing is normal to them, a burden they carry to school each day like one more leaden textbook. I want to be furious about this. But it feels mundane. Routine even. And what’s a parent to say in a society that refuses to protect its children?