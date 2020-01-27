I almost ran out of fingers and toes counting how many children in our family have gone through Pullman schools. The number is 17.
That includes six children, two nieces for a year apiece, a foreign exchange student, and eight grandchildren — including the youngest who now attends Pullman High School.
Ruth and I will soon see the last of our family graduate from Pullman High. For the first time in half a century, we will no longer have a familial connection to Pullman schools.
All these years I’ve rather publicly supported every bond issue and levy, even though I wasn’t exactly thrilled with some.
I do have issues, dating to our introduction to the school district in November, 1972, when we were essentially accused of lying about what our kindergarten daughter was learning in Richland.
Although I had only one semester of college credits, I knew well the value of higher education. Supporting a family of eight on a journalist’s salary, I had no hope of helping our children achieve college educations in the Tri-Cities.
An important part of our decision to move to Pullman – besides the honor of Washington State University recruiting me, a college dropout, for a faculty level position — was it would put our children in a community with high educational values.
During nearly a half century, there has been a certain amount of head-butting with Pullman educators, some of it very public. But, yes, we will vote for all three of the district’s revenue issues.
I’m pleased to share a few reasons.
Our son, Dan, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a juris doctor degree from the University of Utah.
He now is an Albertson’s vice president for litigation and compliance.
Sam has an associate’s degree from the Seattle Art Institute and now has a studio in Seattle. He has done international commercial art, has been mentioned in the New York Times for his wedding paintings and has done illustrations for Reader’s Digest.
Ben has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Idaho and now is a senior engineer at Schweitzer Engineering in Pullman. His name is on seven patents.
Eva received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and French lit from WSU, and a master’s degree in speech and language pathology from George Washington University. Three years ago, cancer forced her to retire early from a career in public education.
Elisabeth earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a doctor of pharmacy degree from WSU. She is manager of Pullman’s Safeway pharmacy.
Nathan earned a bachelor’s degree in food science from WSU and a master’s of science in logistics and supply chain management from Wright State University. He now leads a team of logisticians for Dannon Yogurt, in Utah.
Like it or not, college education is becoming ever more important.
Pullman schools provide an excellent base for a leap into higher education and we want future generations to have the excellent foundation that members of our family have had.
If Pullman is going to continue providing quality education in this era of growth and rapidly changing technology, it is important – issues aside – for citizens to pass:
A $15 million, 20-year bond to fund renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School;
A four-year, $5.3 million a year “enrichment” levy (we used to call them maintenance and operations levies);
A four-year, $200,000 technology levy to replace an earlier levy.
Please join Ruth and me in voting yes, yes and yes on Feb. 7.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State University faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972.