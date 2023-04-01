I recently wrote about the counterproductive tactics of self-described “woke” social justice warriors. Several respondents seemed to agree with my point that fanatics are giving a good cause a bad name but were disappointed that I failed to address the other side of the coin. Well, here we go.
For most Americans, “woke” means being aware of social inequalities and working to address them to create a more just society. Unfortunately, some liberals have answered this call with an embarrassing and hypocritical overzealousness, which conservatives were quick to pounce on. Focusing on callouts, “canceling,” and spurious accusations of cultural appropriation, in the words The Washington Post’s Molly Roberts, “does less to effect real-world change than it does to invite mass mockery. … This inability to distinguish between self-righteousness and righteousness, between virtue-signaling and virtue, created an easy target for conservatives.”
The right has hence taken to applying the term scattershot to anything they don’t like. According to Fox News, all of the following have “gone woke”: Disney, Legos, the Muppets, the healthcare system, corporations, Microsoft Word, Victoria’s Secret, the Census Bureau, Pizza Hut, Walmart, the NFL, the NHL, baseball, the Cambridge Dictionary, Google, AI programs, the U.S. Army, Captain America, video games, the Pentagon and others. They’ve even taken to calling global warming a “woke” issue, so apparently reality is woke, too. A word that can mean anything basically means nothing. And that really is the point: What can’t be defined, can’t be challenged by logic, facts or reason.
Like “antifa,” “deep state,” “terrorist,” “CRT,” and other empty blanket terms before it, “woke” serves many functions for right-wing propagandists. First, it’s a quick and easy way to blame every bad thing on the lefties. It replaces a complicated and chaotic world with one in which everything from changes to kids’ toys to bank failures, train wrecks and school shootings is part of a vast, unified conspiracy. A corollary of blame, the second function of “woke” is to absolve the right of any responsibility to actually fix anything, freeing them to instead whine about whatever solutions the left proposes.
Third, “woke” gives conservatives a code word for things they can’t say out loud: generally, that they resent the pursuit of racial equality as a threat to their privileges. As The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer writes, the term “allows its users to condemn something without making the grounds of their objection uncomfortably explicit. … You can use it to sound like you are criticizing behavior most people think is silly, even if you are really referring to things most people think of as good or necessary.”
Fourth, the term is used by right-wing media as a trigger to make their audience instantly angry, frustrated, and thereby obedient and faithful viewers. Opponents of wokeness struggle to even define the term precisely because a clear definition would eliminate its power to instill fear and shut down critical thinking. It would no longer function as a catchall boogeyman, an ephemeral force of evil, simultaneously everywhere and nowhere, from which the right-wing media sphere is the only refuge. When you actually explain what “wokeness” means, without calling it that, it arouses no emotion whatsoever — a total ratings killer.
Lastly, there’s good reason to think of “wokeness” and the rest of the culture wars as little more than a giant distraction, orchestrated by those who profit most from our division. The more we feud about M&Ms and Dr. Seuss, drag queens and library books, the less attention we pay to the rapid consolidation of wealth and power by a handful of billionaires, the steady erosion of democratic values and the accelerating collapse of the living planet. The woke panic is largely about dividing and conquering the American people so that we can be more easily subdued and plundered.
Once the right has overused “woke” to the point that it no longer elicits fear and anxiety, they’ll move on to a new term. The rest of us should put “woke” back to sleep, start saying precisely and unambiguously what we mean, and thereby deprive the right of this cynical ruse.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.