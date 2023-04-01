I recently wrote about the counterproductive tactics of self-described “woke” social justice warriors. Several respondents seemed to agree with my point that fanatics are giving a good cause a bad name but were disappointed that I failed to address the other side of the coin. Well, here we go.

For most Americans, “woke” means being aware of social inequalities and working to address them to create a more just society. Unfortunately, some liberals have answered this call with an embarrassing and hypocritical overzealousness, which conservatives were quick to pounce on. Focusing on callouts, “canceling,” and spurious accusations of cultural appropriation, in the words The Washington Post’s Molly Roberts, “does less to effect real-world change than it does to invite mass mockery. … This inability to distinguish between self-righteousness and righteousness, between virtue-signaling and virtue, created an easy target for conservatives.”

The right has hence taken to applying the term scattershot to anything they don’t like. According to Fox News, all of the following have “gone woke”: Disney, Legos, the Muppets, the healthcare system, corporations, Microsoft Word, Victoria’s Secret, the Census Bureau, Pizza Hut, Walmart, the NFL, the NHL, baseball, the Cambridge Dictionary, Google, AI programs, the U.S. Army, Captain America, video games, the Pentagon and others. They’ve even taken to calling global warming a “woke” issue, so apparently reality is woke, too. A word that can mean anything basically means nothing. And that really is the point: What can’t be defined, can’t be challenged by logic, facts or reason.