Comments – we get ’em. And with regards to mastery-based education in Moscow, controversy has reached the level where people are actually writing letters to the paper. In my world, that’s a great thing, even if I don’t agree with the content. The newspaper is a vital window into the world of a community, which is why I continue to write for ours. And those letters make the Daily News more alive. Especially on issues that matter.
I do understand there are strong opinions against mastery-based education. There is also the question of how iterations and improvements can be made. And I have admitted that I haven’t attended the various meetings, nor seen the specific curriculum sheets.
But the idea that there is finally a movement where students not just have to learn some artifact of information, but also synthesize that information and demonstrate its use, is something that is core to mastery-based learning. The fact that it is independent to the child is also vital, instead of engaging in the endless rate-and-rank that permeates academia, which most folks who’ve been on the winning end (and many on the losing end as well) support. Students are far more likely to hold on to whatever fragments they are taught if they are required to show mastery.
But it’s more than that. Mastery-based learning – if done right – will also force kids to develop new narratives that actually include that knowledge. The implicit driver underneath MBL is this storytelling process. You may not remember the date when the Civil War started. But if you have mastered enough information and can tell the story of the Civil War, then you can learn the lessons of wisdom we must learn on why the Civil War happened.
Various people have made the point, in various letters, that Moscow students have gotten into prestigious institutions in the past, and as such, that’s the gold standard. While I appreciate earning a degree from any institution of higher education is something that people should feel proud about, in this age of escalating tuition and decreasing job prospects, I definitely would consider it an accomplishment that has equivalent peers in modern society.
Anyone that doesn’t believe that needs to visit WSU’s Career Fair and see the students lined up to talk, even for a brief minute, to the recruitment team at Boeing. Last October, the line snaked around Beasley for almost 50 yards. The students in that line were likely attracted to the potential permanence and stability of a job at the largest major employer in Washington State. Yet the reality of the recent crashes of Boeing 737s from the MCAS flight control debacle will cripple Boeing’s hiring for years to come.
What’s the point? I would rather start figuring out how to educate all our students to know what they know, as well as what they don’t know, instead of relying on just being smarter than the next person.
That means a major evolution in our education system that actually builds appropriate personal agency and the ability to assemble knowledge. That’s the potential enormous benefit of mastery-based learning. Students that have that are far more likely, from my view, to start new endeavors to replace the institutions of the past, because those institutions are likely to die or transform anyway.
I would advise the Moscow School Board to provide opportunities for meaningful modification and change. I’m sure they’re likely pondering such efforts now. Making teachers feel safe to implement revisions also matters. The teacher is the service provider, and they are in the position to adapt practice to meet unique student needs.
But to the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” crowd, I do have a straightforward message. It is broken, and I’m one of the people watching the fallout. Doing nothing is not an option.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.