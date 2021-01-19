Comedian Paula Poundstone tells a story of a fight that broke out over a parking spot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. Made me laugh.
Less funny was Michael Beller’s description of Republican voters leading up to the presidential election. Before his dismissal as general attorney for the Public Broadcasting Service, Beller said, “even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away and we’ll put them into reeducation camps.”
We all could use more laughter. It seems though, that our collective sense of humor has turned rancid; the expiry date has lapsed. Anxious cackling quickly slides into moral righteousness.
In what can be likened to Poundstone’s tale of intolerance at the Museum of Tolerance, indignation and infighting has made its way to the United Nations Human Rights Council. They were arguing over who would hold the office of president, a position that rotates annually. It seems China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia had it in for Fiji – the country that eventually did get the nod through secret ballot.
“It was a very, very, messy situation,” claimed an undisclosed source. The scuttlebutt is that Fiji takes a hard line on human rights violations and that is simply unacceptable for the many member states actively participating in things like torture and extrajudicial killings. Noticeably absent from the fray is the U.S., who exited the organization altogether in 2018.
Given its role as self-anointed supreme moral power in the world, the U.S. can set aside such petty trifling and enlighten the world through homegrown examples of democracy and freedom in action. And because of its lofty position on human rights, the U.S. refuses to join the International Criminal Court.
We would be misled and manipulated to conclude the world has been morally bifurcated; that we must side with the good and vilify the evil like a passive audience of cinematic adventurers in a Marvel movie. We are in the age of the corporate state — thank you very much. And in such a state, it’s questionable whether a passionate and unified UNHCR would make any difference at all.
The UN organization lacks the authority to make binding decisions and spends its resources crisscrossing the globe on fact-finding missions. And there is no shortage of places worthy of a fact-finding mission. Blindfolded, you can toss a dart at a map and hit a location with egregious human rights violations.
Take China, for example, a country, by the way, that wasn’t thrilled with the choice of Fiji to head the UNHRC. You may recall the headline tweet, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong” from Houston Rockets’ general manager, Daryl Morey. Tencent, the Chinese media partner of the NBA, said they intended to cancel a five-year streaming deal worth $1.5 billion, which was more than sufficient threat to compel the NBA to kick-off an apology campaign full of knee-bending and ring-kissing.
All that contrition over a tweet. That’s the power of the corporate state. Meanwhile, the demand for human rights among Hong Kong protesters was met with violence and imprisonment. On Nov. 11, all 19 pro-democracy members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council resigned.
Those human rights violations pale against the backdrop of genocide unfolding in the China’s Xinjiang province where over 1 million Uighurs — a Muslim ethnic minority — have been rounded up and placed in concentration camps. While mosques, graveyards and cultural sites are destroyed, the children are separated from their parents for cultural and political indoctrination. The able-bodied are enslaved into forced labor.
These atrocities carry on unabated while the UN plans another fact-finding mission and the U.S. stomps its feet and places a ban on cotton and tomatoes from the region. The duplicitous truth is that China is ripping a page from the U.S. playbook and its extensive genocidal campaign against Native Americans.
And while the dethroned king is packing his golf clubs, tailored suits and hair gel, his henchmen are still making the rounds, preaching the human rights gospel: “Because it’s true,” says Mike Pompeo in a Jan. 11 speech to Voice of America employees. “You are the tip of freedom’s spear … to spread freedom, democracy, and American exceptionalism.”
Not a conviction deserving of ridicule or scorn. While I wish I could end this piece with laughter at those fighting at the Museum of Tolerance, my pen lifts from this page saddened.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/