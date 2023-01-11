The story underlying the brutal slaying of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen continues to unfold, but I think that I speak for most when I say that the community is tremendously grateful to Moscow Police Chief James Fry and his team, police in Pullman, the FBI, state police and law enforcement from Pennsylvania for all their efforts. Theirs is a story of careful, empirical detective work that weaved a narrative of probable cause based on physical evidence at the scene, from surveillance cameras, from cell phone data, and from DNA forensics. This was, and probably continues to be a painstaking and grueling investigation.
Before the announcement that the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania, there was much understandable frustration and fear owing to the lack of information provided to the public. And while this was tough for the community in general, it must have been profoundly frustrating for the families, friends, mentors and classmates of these vibrant young people. Everyone wishes that it does not have to be this way, and it must have been very tough for the investigative team. Theirs was a difficult task of weathering the criticism and frustration themselves while working diligently to avoid tipping their hand in a way that could have severely compromised the investigation and the legal case. Doing the right thing under pressure is a hallmark of professionalism. And while I’m sure that the work continues, and ultimately the outcome of this case will be determined in a court of law, we should count ourselves lucky that our small towns have such talent, and we owe these professional public servants a sincere thank you for their efforts and fortitude.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.