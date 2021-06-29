Between politics, climate change, pandemics and untold other issues, we face a crisis of fact. In earlier columns I’ve suggested ways to vet information about controversial topics. Here are some more. The times we live in mandate that we take personal responsibility for filtering and understanding incoming information to protect ourselves from rising tides, not of sea level, but of bullsh--. There. I said it and I’m glad.
Let’s start with the ocean of facts generated by centuries of science. Scientists are fallible humans, but the broad field of science is designed to be self-correcting, unlike most other fields. For example, politics, markets and the legal system may self-correct after external pressure is applied. But self-correction is built into science; it’s called peer review. It’s not perfect, but it’s brought us technologically to where we are today.
A recent issue of American Scientist focuses on “Trustworthy Science.” An infographic on “ethics” describes and discusses qualities commonly found among scientists: curiosity, honesty, skepticism, trust, integrity, evidence and betrayal. Descriptions of these characteristics contain caveats, good advice for us all. For example, “trust.” Without trust of mentors and collaborators, we would get nowhere. But “there has to be a balance between trust and skepticism.” We have to be honest with ourselves and others about our data. If we’re not honest, “the whole system falls apart.” Skepticism, integrity and evidence are similarly analyzed.
Then there’s betrayal: “When someone cuts corners to further their career or out of laziness,” we feel betrayed. Over the several years I’ve followed climate change, I’ve tried to maintain not only curiosity, but a healthy skepticism. I’ve felt betrayed when that skepticism has led me down false trails of doubt. The doubt is generated by apparently credible scientific findings curiously at odds with other, overwhelming evidence. Then I discover those “findings” were cleverly disguised disinformation.
Ten years ago, a Nature editorial about Koch Industries’ Heartland Institute observed that “closing our eyes will not make the climate skeptics go away.” It notes that Heartland “proclaims a conspicuous confidence in single studies and grand interpretations” and “makes many bold assertions that are often questionable or misleading.” It concludes that the “Institute and its ilk are … muddying the waters.”
Such muddying produces byproducts of doubt and uncertainty, often intertwined with fear, leading to FUD — fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Because of science’s inherent tendencies to self-correct, uncertainties are not uncommon. Personal agendas can cause scientists to betray their professions by sowing FUD, undermining findings that threaten those agendas.
Recently the University of Washington introduced a course to train students how to intercept, understand and deal with misinformation and disinformation far beyond scientific fields. Such information is found throughout what we watch and read in all media. Believe it or not, it can even be found in politics! The textbook’s subtitle is “The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World.” The table of contents includes topics like “Medium, Message, and Misinformation,” “Numbers and Nonsense,” “Data Visualization” and “The Susceptibility of Science.”
But books and courses can take us only part way. Ultimately, it comes down to each of us — to you and to me. This book empowers us to accept responsibility for seeking, filtering, and understanding information from all sources. Humans are endowed with free will; with that endowment comes an imperative to choose wisely and responsibly for both ourselves and those we influence. Although we may rely heavily on wise opinions of those we trust, each of us ultimately decides what’s true or false. And more importantly, why we feel that way.
Vetting information isn’t easy, especially information laden with FUD. None of us is infallible but being honest with ourselves is a great start. Exercising free will helps us recognize and set aside our preconceptions and biases. If we can do that honestly, it nurtures confidence in our ability to discriminate truth from error in many things.
The UW textbook goes far beyond simple vetting of facts. It examines how language can be distorted in many ways, from everyday conversations among friends to scientific results published in peer-reviewed journals. Oh, yes! I almost forgot. The textbook’s title mirrors the name of the course: “Calling Bullsh--.”
