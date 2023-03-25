If I’ve learned anything from a literal lifetime of activism, it’s that good activism always has a goal in mind, and that goal should be real — meaning it is based on a measurable reality. Absolutes, while attractive to the simple minded and while they might not start that way, end up being the playgrounds of allies with other, ulterior motives. And those motives might appear to align with yours, rarely they do over the long term. And what usually happens is you then end up on the menu — especially if the powers-thatbe are more powerful than you.

When I was involved in the old-growth forest wars, one of the emblematic strategies of the timber industry was to demand certain tracts of untouched land be logged, regardless of financial viability or even feasibility. They were put on the Forest Service’s hit list precisely because we loved those places, and logging ground that we considered sacred was, at some level, intended not just to poke the bear but kill the bear outright. Destroy something that people consider sacred and your side might feel an exultant emotion of absolute victory.

But it doesn’t work like that. When you go after what someone else treasures as sacred, what you really do instead is start a transgenerational conflict. The big conflicts in the Middle East, while they may have material aspects to them, almost always go back to a mythic-level violation. The Dome of the Rock, the second holiest Muslim shrine, was built on the ruins of the Temple of Jerusalem. And then it was further consecrated by announcing that this was the place the Prophet Mohammed sprung to Heaven on a winged steed. How much death and human misery continue to flow from this single act is almost beyond measure.