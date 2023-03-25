If I’ve learned anything from a literal lifetime of activism, it’s that good activism always has a goal in mind, and that goal should be real — meaning it is based on a measurable reality. Absolutes, while attractive to the simple minded and while they might not start that way, end up being the playgrounds of allies with other, ulterior motives. And those motives might appear to align with yours, rarely they do over the long term. And what usually happens is you then end up on the menu — especially if the powers-thatbe are more powerful than you.
When I was involved in the old-growth forest wars, one of the emblematic strategies of the timber industry was to demand certain tracts of untouched land be logged, regardless of financial viability or even feasibility. They were put on the Forest Service’s hit list precisely because we loved those places, and logging ground that we considered sacred was, at some level, intended not just to poke the bear but kill the bear outright. Destroy something that people consider sacred and your side might feel an exultant emotion of absolute victory.
But it doesn’t work like that. When you go after what someone else treasures as sacred, what you really do instead is start a transgenerational conflict. The big conflicts in the Middle East, while they may have material aspects to them, almost always go back to a mythic-level violation. The Dome of the Rock, the second holiest Muslim shrine, was built on the ruins of the Temple of Jerusalem. And then it was further consecrated by announcing that this was the place the Prophet Mohammed sprung to Heaven on a winged steed. How much death and human misery continue to flow from this single act is almost beyond measure.
If someone might take a lesson in our local liberal community, it’s to avoid the scenario altogether. The City of Moscow, arresting the Christ Church gospel singers during the pandemic, is guilty of exactly this kind of crime. Whether they were set up is really beside the point. Besides the utter ridiculousness of all the COVID-19 nonpharmaceutical interventions, the city broke their own ordinances, and somehow rationalized this in terms that they were going to demonstrate power to what they assumed was an unpopular outgroup. Besides the whole Constitutional issues of speech and assembly being violated during the pandemic, the city went deep after the mythic structure of many Christians in the community — singing sacred songs together. And true to form, it generated far more resistance in the long run. The city of Moscow should apologize and settle. And stay far away from such issues in the future.
The same idiot wind may still blow through our area with some insistence on promotion of “trans rights” (whatever they may, in the future, be) in our schools. I already smell an elementary school drag queen show in the air. It is important to note that our own local, relatively famous drag queens have been mum on this and appropriately constrained performances to John’s Alley. Good on them. It’s a whole column on the inappropriateness of performances like this for school children. But the best path is not to get anywhere close to this, if some level of community harmony is a shared, desirable goal. And it should be. What happened in the forests through the insistence of destroying the last remaining wild areas was a substantial reduction of the timber industry in the Inland Northwest. The truth is that the timber industry had mostly gotten all the good trees. But there’s also no question that their efforts galvanized the national activist community, and that led directly to the 2021 Roadless Rule. In short — it totally backfired.
At this juncture, it might be a good idea to have our woke champions pause and ask what goals they really have, and state them outright, other than just screaming at the rest of us with various social epithets. Preach their case with actual numbers and actual goals. And avoid trampling on others’ sacred concepts, as well as enshrined rights along the way. Because “sow the wind, reap the whirlwind” is not just Biblical in nature. It can be a reality in our community
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.