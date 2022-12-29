About a year ago, a Mike Luckovich cartoon in the Lewiston Tribune caused a furor. It depicted Black school children hiding under their seats as police come in the door. These children have every right to be afraid, as many of their fathers and brothers have been killed in police encounters.

In order to mollify the right wingers, the Tribune chose to add more conservative columnists, including fact-challenged retired ophthalmologist Richard Eggleston. A pathetic A. F. Branco was added to balance Pulitzer Prize winner Luckovich.

Yet the new columnist that irritates me the most is Dennis Prager, who harangues constantly against the “left,” irrationally defined as the press, universities, social media, science and the Democrats. Instead of expertise, Prager recommends biblical wisdom.

