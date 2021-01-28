The Republican Party lost the White House, the Senate and didn’t gain control of the House of Representatives, yet it is still trying to politicize the war on the COVID-19 pandemic.
What could possibly go wrong with that?
The nation still has refrigerated semi-trailers full of bodies killed by the virus because they can’t be buried fast enough, and states still struggle to get vaccine into people so the nation can achieve the herd immunity necessary for something approaching normalcy.
Because of the politicization of President Trump’s administration, many states still don’t even know when they will receive how much vaccine and how many needles to administer it.
These are problems that President Joseph Biden can’t solve with a snap of his fingers, not that it won’t stop Republicans from interfering.
We have examples in both Idaho and Washington, as across the nation, in which GOP state legislators are trying to throw monkey wrenches into the vaccination machinery.
The current strategy is to limit governors’ ability to declare and manage pandemic emergencies.
Idaho’s House Republican Caucus wants to interfere with Republican Governor Brad Little’s emergency order because of “ ... life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds.”
Life-ending concerns are in the front of Gov. Little’s mind, and so is an end to the pandemic’s life-altering consequences.
Politicization of governors’ ability to declare and manage emergency orders will slow down the fight to achieve herd immunity, thus extending the pandemic.
The movement has nothing whatever to do with fighting the pandemic, and everything to do with patronizing voters whose minds are still full of Donald Trump’s misinformation, disinformation and outright malevolent lies.
Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Tri-Cities, told the Tri-City Herald (Dec. 12) that Gov. Jay Inslee needs to have his emergency powers clipped because, “A ton of my constituents … want to live their individual lives in freedom.”
Klippert’s statement pretty well illustrates the folly of allowing legislators to stick their political noses under the tent of governors’ emergency powers.
Nothing but mischief can result and the longer the pandemic will last and the more people will unnecessarily die.Legislatures aren’t administrators, they are debating societies.
Do you know whether your legislators are part of the solution to the pandemic, or part of the problem?
Terence L. Day is a retired WashingtonState faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email toterence@moscow.com.