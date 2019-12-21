With the world in flux – and it most certainly is – there are 100 things to write about, none of them particularly pleasant. Trust me, I have plenty of opinions, ranging from the obtuse to the countervailing, this Christmas season.
But this is my holiday column, and I just can’t see the point in doubling down on the misery. And winter holidays are something every culture in the world celebrates. So, to start, let’s put aside the idea that we’re going to worry about cultural appropriation or some icks, and look for commonality for the next week.
When I thought about what message I’d like to give this holiday, I reached back into my memory for a children’s book my mother used to read to me. And for those that had mommies that had problems – trust me, my mom had problems. But her lesson with this book still stands.
The title of the book is “How Joe the Bear and Sam the Mouse Got Together.” It’s about a bear and a mouse who basically disagree on everything. Joe wants to live in a big house. Sam wants a small house, and so on. They cry a lot throughout the book, until they figure out that they both like ice cream. So every day at 3, they eat ice cream – together. It seems relatively simplistic, and of course the text is geared to ages 3-7. But considering that we don’t seem, as an adult society, to understand this simple lesson, maybe it’s worth considering.
So here’s the challenge for the holiday season. If you’re a Born Again evangelical Christian, convinced these are the End Times, and are absolutely sure that all our children are going to be subject to God’s Will and burn in nuclear fire, give it a rest from now to the New Year.
And if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool atheist, and you think all these people celebrating Jesus’ birth throughout this season are totally whacked because Mary and Joseph had to travel during the summer to pay taxes – not the winter, take that colander off your head, and store your Flying Spaghetti Monster t-shirt in your sock drawer from now until January 1. Just don’t bring it up. My crazy mom would have told you that if you really believe in something, you don’t need to run around blurting it out all the time anyway.
And the whole notion of finding similarities – meta-ice cream, for those out there that are lactose intolerant – it’s not hard to share in food drives, or quarters in the donation can. Or even just talking to people about their kids. I’ve met very few people who aren’t concerned about the future we’re leaving to our children. Bound that discussion off from larger issues like mastery-based learning and Bible school, and just concentrate discussion on activities you like to do with your kids outside. We are so gifted to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Talk about your favorite place to go for a walk with your children. You might also pick up a few pointers on side-trips when the inevitable holiday claustrophobia sets in.
And for those folks I’d term High Conflict Personalities, running around with whatever divisive issue you’re convinced can’t wait – trust me. It CAN wait. And the rest of us need a break. I appreciate that the holidays are a rough time. No one can be more triggered by a Christmas tree than me. But I’m going to give all those memories of Christmas beatings and abandonments a rest, give my kids their Christmas presents and tear into that prosciutto I’ve got hanging. And go out and find some way to give away some stuff to other folks as well.
In summation, peace on Earth and good will towards all of you out there, regardless of pronouns. We can find some ice cream together. I know it.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.