Elwood Watson’s column last Tuesday in the Daily News, “Some are saying the quiet things out loud,” called out the open racism still rampant in our land. Those “quiet things” occupy a continuum of code-talk by racists. His point was that the code is no longer necessary; people aren’t bothering with it any more.
He illustrated his point with comments made by U.S. senators at the recent confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court’s newest associate justice, its first Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Some senators, Watson wrote, “took off their White hoods!” He also quoted a senator who said “interracial marriage … should be left up to individual states.”
This kind of thinking begs all sorts of questions beginning with, “What is race?” The whole idea of race is a discredited concept originating in the 16th century. It crystalized in the 18th century to “sort and rank” people in English colonies. Those who were conquered and enslaved appeared physically different from Europeans. We didn’t know about the human genome then. Appearances were and are deceiving.
Years ago I heard an NPR interview with a 14-year-old biracial girl who created a ruckus in one of the Carolinas because she refused to answer the federally-mandated question “Race” on her high school registration form. She explained that she and her family were Baha’is and that the Baha’i Faith encourages interracial marriage because Baha’is believe we’re all part of one family — the human family.
“If I write either Black or White on the form,” she said, “I deny and disenfranchise either my mother or my father.” As I recall, her stand resulted in government authorities withdrawing the requirement.
I once worked for Jack, a man who was part Native American. Tall, well-built, his heritage wasn’t obvious. He’d served his country in Washington, D.C., as a member of a U.S. Army honor guard. He’d also violated Virginia’s miscegenation laws by living in that state with his “white” wife.
As a teenager I hung out with friends who were, in today’s politically correct parlance, “Black.” Back then they were “colored” or “Negro,” and we didn’t give it a second thought. I once asked a mutual friend, “Does Kurt have white blood in him?” His response: “Who doesn’t?”
This was during the 1950s at a Massachusetts boarding school. My last two years I roomed with Ernest from South Carolina. In that state he was legally “Negro,” though his skin was lighter than mine and his features more “Caucasian.” Despite my European-American heritage, my characteristics were more “Negroid” than his. When we all sunbathed and compared results, they labeled me “halb-schwarz,” German for half-black, a badge of inclusion I wore proudly.
Even though we roomed together, it took more than a year before Ernest trusted me enough to talk about personal things. He had started boarding school at age 12. When I met him, he’d already traveled by train several times between South Carolina and Massachusetts.
Trains south of D.C. were segregated. Heading north, Ernest rode in the Negro cars. After he changed trains in D.C., it didn’t matter where he rode. Returning was different. Going south from D.C. he had to board a Negro car, but often conductors wouldn’t let him into that section. After all, he was just a white kid and didn’t understand. What Ernest did understand was, if home-town people saw him getting off a white car, he was in very big trouble. He could have been lynched.
What is race? The question is unanswerable because the notion is absurd. At its root, it comes down to “I don’t like the way you look, talk, smell … ,” ad nauseum. We all need to just get over it.
As an ecologist, I appreciate biodiversity. It supports and sustains our natural, interacting ecosystems. Biodiversity maintains those systems, keeps them functioning, holds them together. Might this be a metaphor, a model, for our human-created socioeconomic systems?
As a sapient species, even perhaps a “spiritual” species, we humans should be able to create a just, equitable system of governance that oversees global flows of matter, energy, and information, a system that exploits strengths in human diversity to create a peaceful planetary civilization in which the myth of race no longer exists.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/.