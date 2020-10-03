Since March, there have been some drastic changes in our life. It reminds me of drastic changes in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. These changes, unlike the terrorist attacks, took longer to enact but have nonetheless changed the way we live our lives.
After September’s terrorist attacks security became a big thing. For years the dam crossing on the Snake River was closed which made going to the Illia Dunes something few people were doing. I hadn’t been to the dunes prior to the attacks but I had heard it was always full of people enjoying the sun and the water. After the attacks the natural vegetation overtook large portions of the beach as the number of people who visited dwindled. That is just one small change that affected people locally.
Today we are living through changes. I hope, when looking back, we’ll call them restrictions rather than changes. A restriction when lifted allows for a complete return to normal activities. Changes, on the other hand, seem to be a permanent difference from before and after.
Leisure and recreation have been severely crippled due to the restrictions. Most of those activities are not considered essential to life. I might beg to differ but I understand what is meant by essential to life.
Saying essential to life is speaking about food, oxygen and water. I mean essential to life as in having a great quality and enjoyment of living.
Recently, I interviewed a COVID-19 victim. I was allowed to share in a recent column the problems the victim is forced to manage. COVID-19’s death rates have been the primary focus of the negative consequences of the disease, but I think the long-term negative health effects also need to be considered within the national conversation.
I totally get it. We want people to be healthy. We don’t want people to die when there were things that could be done to lower the loss of life. We also don’t want people to live the rest of their lives with severe medical complications due to COVID-19 especially when short-term restrictions could vastly reduce the risk.
I totally get it but that doesn’t mean I have to like it.
The restrictions which have brought on the differences in how we live today are quite scary. The question is whether those differences will be reversible or whether we will have some noticeable remnants long after COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted nationwide. Will some people still wear a mask and social distance by choice? I hope the hand washing is here to stay. That should have always been a thing.
I hear people talk about the “new normal.” I reject this. Don’t make what we’re doing “normal.” This is extraordinary and must only take place as necessary to avoid death and disability.
Sometimes when I get a chance to catch a TV show I watch people in close encounters without a mask. I see them interact and not think twice about COVID-19. It reminds me of a time without concerns. That also reminds me of what it was like when I thought back to Sept. 10, 2001, when the idea of a terrorist attack was not on the radar. I longed for a return to the days pre-attack. Today, I can’t wait for a return to pre-COVID-19.
I can’t wait to be able to go to Vegas and play poker, elbow-to-elbow around a table. I can’t wait to attend Cougar football games, standing side-by-side with thousands of fans yelling, “And that’s another Cougar first down!” I can’t wait to enter a grocery store without wearing a mask. I can’t wait to show people my smile as I say hello.
I can’t wait until we can forget about the pandemic and return to a carefree life. Unfortunately, I am afraid the return will not be to the same life prior to the pandemic.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.