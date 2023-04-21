I am a living, breathing anachronism and make no apologies for my fondness of life before computers.

I remember the early, hulking IBMs which were housed in the Washington State University computer center and, owing to their frequent breakdowns, how they became the bane of those of my fellow graduate students foolish enough to let their academic futures depend upon unthinking, unfeeling machines.

Never did I foresee how microprocessors would one day gnaw at the very vitals of what defined a human being.

Tags

Recommended for you