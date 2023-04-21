I am a living, breathing anachronism and make no apologies for my fondness of life before computers.
I remember the early, hulking IBMs which were housed in the Washington State University computer center and, owing to their frequent breakdowns, how they became the bane of those of my fellow graduate students foolish enough to let their academic futures depend upon unthinking, unfeeling machines.
Never did I foresee how microprocessors would one day gnaw at the very vitals of what defined a human being.
To be sure, I kept myself insulated in the late 1970s. My own doctoral work was informed by the 19th and 20th century European philosophers. Today, decades later, my bookshelves groan under the weight of works by Nietzsche, Marx, Heidegger, Sartre, Malraux, Camus and others.
I felt I stood on solid ground. Those who designed computer programs did grave injustice to the infinity which described our world. A limited number of quantifiable variables took the place of reality.
Even today, if you seek to describe the emotions of love, hate, or racial bias, you, by necessity, come up against an infinite number of properties, variables and nuances which describe that emotion. So it is with nearly every aspect involving humanity.
Giving Isaac Newton his due, the natural world we inhabit does behave in a more or less predictable manner. In these areas, I confess, computers provide an amazing tool for expanding our knowledge in fields from medicine to metallurgy.
I suppose, however, my greatest beef with computer “science” is not that it strips our world of its wholeness and renders magic and mystery impossible. It is the World Wide Web the computer has spawned.
Engaging life fully and intimately has been replaced by lives lived vicariously. Instead of honest-to-goodness friends with whom we break bread, lift a glass and chew the fat, we have “virtual friends.” Lots of them. Hundreds, sometimes thousands. I recall an acquaintance who once proudly claimed more than 2,200 “followers.”
I suppose this referred to Facebook or some similar social media “platform.” This substitution of a make-believe world for a real, sensuous, tactile world is personally painful for both Katherine and myself.
Our two small grandsons live their lives largely through the small screens of hand-held synthetic mass-marketed contrivances. The younger plugged into his iPad at the age of 2, his older brother at 5. Now, a year later, they’re seldom seen not glued to their virtual reality boxes.
Last summer, Calvin stayed with us for a week. By prearrangement, the “pad-pad” stayed home in Wenatchee. Also off limits were playing with or conversations about Pokémon which has become his only other actual source of entertainment.
We took him up the switchbacks to Kamiak’s ridgeline and on an even longer trail past the tailings on the Palouse River. He’d never been on a nature hike.
We fished for trout at the Garfield pond. He’d never been fishing. An old friend and riding instructor put him on his first horse.
We invited friends over for an old-fashioned campfire in our fire pit, complete with weenie roast and smores. First again.
Bright and inquisitive, he inquired about my chess set and asked me to teach him the basics of the game. Never before checkers nor chess.
We took him overnight camping in the woods. Again, a first.
Much as I did with my own girls, we all watched carefully chosen movies together. “The Wizard of Oz,” “Bambi,” “Fantasia” … none of which he’d seen.
It was our determination to expose our young grandson to the worlds outside his fenced-in front yard and those designed by computer programmers.
This summer, at his request, he’s coming back, this time, for “eight days!” And I’ve made it a point to introduce him to baseball. Maybe a Spokane Indians game or a couple of Little League games in Pullman. This young boy had no idea what baseball is, or basketball or football.
I’d also like to touch base with an area Cub Scout den and show him what fun awaits a young lad in scouting. If not available, I still have my old guidebooks: Wolf, Bear and Lion … full of wonderful hand-made games and cool science projects for young kids. He’s never heard of Scouts.
Although neither Katherine nor I identify as Christians, there is an outside chance I may, as I did with my own children, run him by Sunday school at the nearby Federated Church. He is growing up, after all, in a nominally religious nation and a little familiarity with its symbolism wouldn’t hurt.
We know he goes home to his computer but we also know that he’s looking forward to his first backpack trip into the cascades with Yaya and Papou.
Anachronistic? Sure. Suspicious of an amoral technology and how it is narrowly channeling the minds and lives of generations to come? Sadly, yes.
While I say this, it will be seven years next month since I met my wonderful wife on a senior dating site.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.