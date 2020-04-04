While reading various old local newspaper editions, I found articles from around the turn of the 20th century. One article was about the Pullman fire from back in the 1890s where the city was destroyed.
In the article, I found the following statement: “Every man and every city must take measures for their own protection or suffer the consequences.”
This statement reminded me about the topic of my writing from last month. I wanted to expand on that column. In the case of this statement, the newspaper was writing about how the city of Pullman had decided to not create a fire department when it had the chance. The newspaper’s stance was that a fire department may have been able to save some of the buildings in town.
That statement can be said for so many things. If one doesn’t take measures for protection, the consequence is suffering. The quarantine and the mad rush for supplies demonstrated how we must rely on ourselves before hoping the government will be able to protect us.
Taking measures for our current situation would be preparing for the lack of supplies at our nation’s retailers.
At what point does being prepared go from “prepping” to “hoarding”? Everyone should take responsibility to prepare themselves for periods of time where the supply chain is broken — such as right now. If everyone were to keep onhand enough supplies to manage through a month then this period of time wouldn’t be a concern.
We have been conditioned by the constant availability of life’s needs. We don’t stock up at home. We wait until we are nearly out of something then go to one of many stores and get more. COVID-19 exposed a weakness because of the run on grocery stores. This caused a shortage of many of the supplies we normally would get “just-in-time.”
Last month I wrote about how each person can prepare for hard times. Imagine if today we were told that all stores would be closed for the next week. Would you have what you need at home to get by? If, at this point, you would say “no,” then you haven’t learned anything from this situation. The person responsible for caring for you and your family starts with you.
I hope that COVID-19 is making people think hard about self-reliance. I certainly hope that this will be a wakeup call. We cannot wait for the government to provide for us. We must provide for ourselves.
Speaking of the government, think about the power of the individuals elected into office. Our lives have been drastically changed by COVID-19. The economy is going to get destroyed.With his signature, the governor has put thousands of people out of work. They are threatened with a criminal offense should they ignore the order.
I have seen photos of places in Seattle that are a ghost town where gridlock had been a way of life. The order was put in place of making the state safer. I want people to realize how quickly our freedom is at the whim of a politician. I am not saying the governor was wrong with the decision. But just realize that we didn’t vote on this action. We don’t have a say in the action.
We either fall in line or fall into the criminal justice system. What other liberties can be taken away without a vote? It is a sobering thought.
Lastly, I have seen so many people questioning the need for hazard pay for those who are “essential” and are forced to work. I would like to remind them at least they still have a paying job. There are 10s of thousands of people who were forced out of their job by the quarantine. Many of them would probably love to be able to work and make money. It is all perspective.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.