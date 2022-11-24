My older brother died when I was 9 years old. He rode his bike through a stop sign and into the path of a semi-truck traveling 60 mph. This was 30 years ago, yet I can still hear the brittle shell of my childhood shattering when I heard the news and the tinkling as the shards of all things stable and sure fell around me.

I didn’t eat for nine days. I numbly watched Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on repeat, day after day, until the VHS tape gave out. One day as I lay on the couch, staring into the abyss, my dad set a plate of carrots in front of me. I recoiled, but when I saw the pleading helplessness in his eyes, I took a bite and forced myself to chew. The food hit my stomach like a pile of stones, but when a shred of relief crossed his face — something other than pain for the first time since the accident — I kept eating. That was my first step back into the world of the living.

Many of us recently felt ourselves similarly shattered as we confronted the brutal murders of four members of our community. We yearn for an end to the grief, but anyone who has suffered a devastating loss knows that “getting over it” is a myth. No amount of time passing can erase the marks we leave on one another’s hearts.

