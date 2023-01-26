Misinformation continues to flow from the pens of local conservatives. Let’s start with Timothy Moore. In his Jan. 11 letter, he claims that it was the COVID-19 vaccine that caused Buffalo Bill’s Damar Hamlin to collapse on the football field.
Moore says that he has “sources,” but I suspect that they are the conspiratorial OANN, Newsmax or most likely Tucker Carlson. Carlson cites a study that The Associated Press found to include “medical emergencies of people all over the world, including some whose deaths were attributed to conditions other than cardiac arrest, such as cancer.”
The response from the medical community has been swift: There is no connection between the vaccine and the heart condition myocarditis. In fact, there is a miniscule chance of either being deadly, but a person is 7-10 times more likely to die of myocarditis by having COVID-19 than by taking the vaccine.
I would encourage Moore to read a fact-checking report on myocarditis in this paper’s Jan. 12 “Inland 360” insert.
Since the beginning of his column writing for the Daily News, columnist Dale Courtney has spread misinformation about Sweden, COVID-19 and now the Hunter Biden affair. Contrary to Courtney’s claims, then Vice-President Joe Biden had no part in his son’s deals nor did he receive any money from them.
In an email about the allocation of equity in Oneida Holdings, James Gilliar included a question: “10% held by H for the big guy?” Courtney has joined other conspiracy theorists in identifying the “big guy” as Joe Biden.
However, in 2020 Gilliar told the Wall Street Journal: “I would like to clear up any speculation that former Vice President Biden was involved with the 2017 discussions about our potential business structure. I am unaware of any involvement at any time from the former vice president.”
The most recent charge has to do with a rental agreement that allegedly showed Hunter Biden renting his father’s Delaware home for $50,000 a month. Just think what the errant son could have done with the classified documents in the garage!
It turns out that the $50,000 is what Hunter paid for quarterly rent for office space at Swedish House in Washington, D.C. Even Breitbart News, The Daily Caller and The New York Post have admitted that they had made a mistake. As far as I know, Fox News has yet to confess that the story is baseless.
Courtney defends Joe Rogan because he hosted “experts” on COVID-19. Rogan spread the ludicrous theory that vaccines made with messenger RNA changes one’s DNA. He also hosted a “biologist” who claimed that Ivermectin can cure COVID-19, which is simply not the case.
BBC Reality Check reviewed many papers that made this false allegation, and they concluded that “many were very low quality, and in some cases the data had been clearly manipulated.”
Larry Kirkland constantly repeats the same misinformation about climate change, but I would rather focus on his belief that the Bible is free from all error. Scholars have been fact checking the Bible for more than 150 years, and they have found many, many historical errors.
Sometime in the 1990s, I was sitting across from Kirkland at a meeting sponsored by the Campus Christian Center. I was talking about my research on Luke’s census, an integral part of the Christmas story. I maintained that it was contrary to everything we know about Roman taxation. For more, see nfgier.com/problems-with-luke/.
Claiming biblical inerrancy is a false but harmless belief unless fundamentalists want to start a war over it. However, denying the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and climate change will have devastating effects. Continued skepticism of election results bodes ill for the survival of our democratic republic.
I have maintained that modern public health services are the greatest pro-life organizations in history. Around the world, 4 million child deaths are prevented by vaccinations every year. According to medical journal Lancet (Sept. 1, 2022), COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 14.4 million lives worldwide.
According to a 2022 Kaiser Foundation report, “28% of adults were against vaccination requirements for kids entering kindergarten, up from 16% in 2019.” The nation’s childhood vaccination rate has fallen, primarily because of anti-vaxxers, from 95% before the pandemic to 93% last year. This means that hundreds of thousands of children are now not protected from childhood diseases.
Gier taught religion and philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.