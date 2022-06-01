The horror from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas last week (19 children and two teachers dead) and the May 14 shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that left 10 dead leave us utterly speechless at the reckless disregard for human life and the intransigence to making genuine reform. Fueled by easy firearm availability, including over 400 million weapons of which 8 million are AR-15s or equivalent, 100 people are killed by firearms daily in the U.S., including 12 children … daily. Since Sandy Hook there have been 950 school shootings … including 27 at schools this year … so far.
And while mass shootings receive the most press, nine out of 10 people who attempt suicide with a firearm will die, accounting for 54% of all firearm-related deaths. Given that 79% of murders involve guns, you’d think that gun ownership would be an important means for people to protect themselves. But, in fact, less than 1% of people involved in violent assault used their guns to defend themselves.
Not surprisingly, the states with the least restrictive gun ownership laws suffer the most (search “CDC, firearm mortality by state”). Idaho, home of the free (unless you are a woman who wants a choice about parenthood) suffers 17.6 firearm mortalities per 100,000 vs. ostensibly anti-firearm Washington that still suffers a lot, but far less (10.9 per 100,000). In 2020 the U.S. suffered 45,222 firearm-related deaths, with firearm deaths of people aged 1 to 19 years old now the leading cause of death (higher than automobile-related deaths).
Incidentally, as a firearm owner who lives in Washington state, I haven’t suffered the slightest inconvenience by the latest package of restrictions that include limits on the size of firearm magazines, prohibitions against ghost guns, and further restricting where guns can be brought including ballot counting sites. Of course, the chorus of protests from conservatives is loud and hollow as usual including the usual refrain that all the shooters break laws, therefore how can having more laws make any difference? True, but that can be said for any criminal activity. The key is to look at the data.
A recent paper in the journal Pediatrics (Goyal et al. 2019) found that “states with stricter gun laws and laws requiring universal background checks for firearm purchase had lower firearm-related pediatric mortality rates.”
A recent publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Schell et al. 2020) examined the total firearm-related deaths at the state level relative to firearm laws that addressed child access prevention, right-to-carry and stand-your-ground laws. Their analysis encompassed data from 1970 to 2016. Among the findings, there is a 97% chance that laws that make it harder for children to access guns will reduce childhood deaths within six years of implementation (6% reduction). In contrast, liberalizing right-to-carry and stand-your-ground laws led to an 97% and 77% probability of increased firearm deaths. States where it is illegal to carry a firearm in public without a permit and that don’t have a stand-your-ground law will likely experience an 11% reduction in annual firearm deaths.
There are many common sense limits that should be imposed on gun ownership. And with 98% of mass shooters being men, and the peak ages for violent offenses being 18 to 21 years old, it isn’t rocket science to recognize the correlation and need for targeted control. And firearm owners agree with some laws, including 89% who favor restrictions on gun purchases by people who are mentally ill, and 77% of whom support background checks for both private and gun shows purchases.
These laws won’t stop lone wolfs who are on a rampage because they believe the “great replacement” conspiracy theory espoused by Tucker Carlson et al., but they will go a long way to reducing ready access to firearms and they will save lives with little inconvenience to law abiding firearm owners. And for the conspiracy loving crowd, I submit that this is a case where “follow the money” is meaningful because the American gun business rakes in $28 billion annually. At the end of the day, sensible firearm safety laws are a win-win for everyone except for those making the money. It is long past time for Congress to act.
