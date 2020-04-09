The United States would be far ahead of where it is in the fight against COVID-19 if Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel was head of our government instead of President Donald Trump.
At first, both Germany and the U.S. underestimated the potential of a coronavirus pandemic; but under Merkel’s leadership Germany quickly awakened and leapt into action while Trump was still claiming that there would be no pandemic, even claiming that it was a Democratic hoax.
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reports that Germany had a remarkably low death rate of 0.4 percent as of March 24. The U.S. was at 1.3 percent, which is 325 percent of Germany’s death rate.
The relevance of the data behind these figures is questionable, but I use the illustration because that is how the data is being reported by institutions and the news media.
By mid-January, Berlin’s Charité hospital had developed a test and posted the formula online.
In February, German laboratories were well prepared to conduct large numbers of tests while Trump was still denigrating warnings of a coming pandemic and politicizing the crisis.
On Feb. 28, Germany had 48 confirmed cases and German scientists thought it could easily be controlled. But the government already was taking action.
At the time, the U.S. reported 60 cases, yet Trump was in deep denial. He had been warned in two memos from his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, of a risk of 100 million infections, 1.2 million deaths, and a loss of trillions of dollars.
The memos were dated Jan. 29 and Feb. 3, but Trump was insisting that the threat in the US was “going down, not up,” and on Feb. 27 he told journalists that the threat would evaporate “like a miracle.”
Now, a week into April, Trump continues to malign criticism of his “great” response to the pandemic and he refuses to employ the methods that have been so successful in Germany and also in New Zealand.
Under Trump’s continuing misfeasance, we still stumble along with unconscionable deaths and growing economic chaos.
Germany’s early access to reliable tests helped it “get a much better handle on who was infected, isolate contacts, and treat those who needed time,” said Jennifer Kates, senior vice president and global health and HIV policy director at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Nathan Grubaugh, a Yale School of Public Health epidemiologist, was more blunt. He said, “The U.S. has largely bungled its testing …. It’s becoming clear that the countries that rolled out rapid wide-scale testing are the ones that are also controlling the virus better.
“They could do this in part because Germany doesn’t have a centralized diagnostic system so labs around the country were free to establish tests.”
By April 2, Germany’s private labs helped test 1 million people for COVID-19.
Other elements in Germany’s success include having 8.1 hospital beds per 1,000 people and 6.1 ICU beds per 1,000 people. The U.S. has 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people and 2.4 ICU beds per 1,000 people.
Heidelberg University Hospital’s Dr. Hans-Georg Kräusslich said, “Maybe our biggest strength in Germany, is the rational decision-making at the highest level of government combined with the trust government enjoys within the population.”
What hope is there for the United States, which has a high level of mistrust for government and is led by a president who has a disdain for science and for rationality?
