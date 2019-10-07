Editor’s note: Peterson started this year-long series of commentaries in January to encourage readers to cut carbon emissions each year for the next decade, in line with achieving the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendations of a 50-percent emissions cut by 2030.
A Time magazine article in early September by Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann suggested that the individual changes I’ve explored in this series are inadequate. He indicated a political decision to place a price on carbon is necessary. Making carbon more expensive is intended to reduce carbon emissions. The Climate Strike on Sept. 20 was intended to create political action.
Moscow is having elections for City Council now, so it’s a good time to talk about the carbon that is burned locally, in our names, and that we individually burn because of how our community is organized.
Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney some years ago started a project called 20 by 2020. The plan was to reduce the city’s carbon emissions by 20 percent by 2020. The focus was carbon emissions controlled by City Hall, not those of residents in the community. I think it was a forward-looking start.
Most people in the U.S. live in cities. Because cities have a large share of the national carbon footprint, the Sierra Club developed a Ready For 100 initiative to get cities to take a political decision and announce a goal of switching to 100 percent renewable energy.
RF100 is analogous to the personal plan I’ve been encouraging you to make. A goal for a reduction and action steps on a timeline to accomplish the goal.
Inside a broad goal, each city chooses strategies and timelines to suit its situation. If you want to get involved locally, you could help Moscow’s RF100 group or you could join a city commission (Sustainable Environment and Planning and Zoning are clear choices).
This November, you can also get involved by using your ballot.
As I listen to candidates for City Council, I’m asking if any candidate is pledging to support RF100? Beyond that broad goal, I’m looking for candidates talking about specifics, and I’m asking if their ideas are big enough to address our 50 percent reduction by 2030 challenge?
Some candidates might address emissions by city government: electrifying the city’s fleet, using solar to heat the water at the swimming pool. Since the city has been tracking its emissions for a decade, those proposals could be quite specific about the amount of emissions reductions possible. They could have timelines.
There also are other emissions, where the city has indirect influence and could help residents toward reductions.
Last month I wrote about emissions from our cars. I’m looking for a candidate making proposals to help me drive less by increasing transit and protected bike lanes.
Natural gas is a carbon fuel many of us buy and burn. I’ve focused this series on encouraging you to make a plan to stop. Berkeley, Calif., has banned the extension of natural gas to service to new residential construction. Seattle is now considering something similar. I’m looking for a candidate who would advance a similar plan.
Moscow rebranded the sewage treatment plant to indicate a focus on reclaimed water. I’m looking for a candidate who will refocus the parks department on community carbon sequestration and ecosystem health.
These steps are not sufficient, but if we don’t start we can’t decide to work harder.
Turning to the national stage, various candidates are trying to position themselves on climate. I think it’s unfortunate that Governor Inslee dropped out of the race. He was making it his central issue.
I’m asking myself who is taking money from the fossil industries. I’m looking for a candidate proposing a national RF100 commitment. I want a candidate whose plans will be equitable.
The window to make substantial progress on emissions reductions is closing.
I’m asking myself which candidate acts like we have an emergency? The candidates we elect now will be the ones who make or break the goal of 50 percent reduction by 2030. If we wait until 2024 to start, I fear it will be too late.
Nils Peterson is executive director of the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and former chair of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.