Pullman’s mayoral race is neither exciting nor promising.
The city has been led for decades by a shadow government, which includes the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, and Francis Benjamin has been an active participant in it during his 13 years on the council.
The city desperately needs leadership in the form of a mayor who has a strong, independent mind, and a spine; someone who will make citizens their most important priority.
Choosing between Benjamin, Eileen Macoll and Debra McNeil is difficult, especially because the candidates haven’t been subjected to significant scrutiny by the news media. Come to think of it, the media hasn’t subjected them to any scrutiny at all.
This three-horse primary race is especially important because only the top two candidates will advance to the November election. Voters who oppose Benjamin would be wise to vote for Macoll, who seems to have the best chance of beating him in the final race.
Macoll’s call for cleaning up problem buildings is much needed, in commercial areas and residential areas alike. The shadow government has stymied her hard council work on at least part of this problem. She is as close to an independent mind as sits on the council, and she’s known for being candid, truthful and to stand on her word.
Basically, voters are left to choose based on self-serving political blather.
None of the candidates’ statements in the voter’s pamphlet are deeper than dew on grass. Judging from news reports, pretty much the same can be said for their statements in public forums.
McNeill is tempting because she is new blood. Or as owner of a downtown business, is she just another of the same old downtown bloc? Additionally, she has communicated her candidacy very poorly, despite having a degree in communication.
Judging from my observations and sources, all three have strengths and weaknesses; but all are also deeply flawed.
But it is what it is. They are our choices.
Benjamin is the most seasoned candidate and appears to be a shoe-in to win this primary election. He has served 13 years on the city council, is a former president of the Association of Washington Counties and of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
Sadly no one can tell what Benjamin truly stands for. According to knowledgeable sources, Benjamin is so two-faced that he can tell, and has told, both sides of an issue that he supports their cause and they believe him, although he truly supports only one.
It also is alleged that Benjamin takes credit for support of issues that his record shows is false. He will say he supports anything to get elected, or then reneges on support.
Benjamin is old, bad blood. He is deceived by supporters of downtown revisions that will compound traffic problems. The project involves eliminating a lane of traffic, returning Main Street (State Route 270) to a two-lane street that will act like a cork in a bottle.
Hello! State Route 27 also runs through it.
Downtown is important, but it isn’t what it once was and can never be restored. And the more traffic generated by growth, the more impossible that would be.
Businesses that once were the heart of downtown have all died or moved away. Ruth and I have watched that process since 1972.
Transformation needs to come from rethinking what could be in the future, not what it was in the past.
McNeil’s voter’s pamphlet statement was mostly fluff and, frankly, embarrassing. On her web page (DebforPullman.com (viewed July 20) she asserts three top priorities.
Water is No. 1. Her priority is to sustain what we are currently doing well “while ensuring that water is central to our managed growth priorities.”
Very disappointingly, her web page doesn’t even mention what her other two top priorities are.
I’m disappointed that I cannot support her, as I had hoped to do.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as a science communicator, retiring in 2004. During his previous 11 years as a news reporter, he covered the 1968 presidential election in Utah.