There has been a controversy related to the supposed increase of sudden deaths among otherwise healthy young people. There has been a faction of people who hear about a death and chalk it up to “the jab.” The jab is slang for the COVID-19 vaccination.
Glenn Beck posts news articles about the sudden death of young people on his Facebook page. He doesn’t comment and gives no editorial about the article. In the comments section, hundreds of comments are posted claiming it was the jab that killed the person. Many of the tin-hat-wearing people claim the number of sudden deaths has skyrocketed.
I am being a little provocative with the tin hat comment. The people who believe the vaccination is causing heart problems could be correct. The problem is how they are going about pushing their narrative.
Back to Glenn Beck’s posts about young people dying on his social media wall. The formula of these news articles is nearly identical each time. A short four- or five-paragraph story is written about a person who just died. The article mentions age, showing the person was young, and that it was a sudden death. That’s it. There is nothing more in the story.
However, the tin-hat brigade comes out in full-force and makes completely unsubstantiated claims about the vaccination. I do not know what their political ideologies are, however, because these posts are from a conservative personality, I have to guess that many are right of center.
I have challenged some of these people who make such claims.
I first point out that conservatives are supposed to be logical people. We look at the facts and circumstances and make reasoned and informed decisions rather than acting on emotion. However, this issue has many acting on emotion.
I challenge the commenter to tell me the number of vaccinations the person had. I challenge the commenter to tell me when the last one was. I challenged the commenter to tell me about the medical history of the person who just died.
The point of the questions is to show the commenter has zero facts and doesn’t even know whether or not the person who died had even been vaccinated.
The typical answer is they don’t know. But rather than having an “ah ha” moment and deciding to wait for the facts to be produced, I am told that there are just too many deaths and clearly something is causing it. Sigh.
While the person could be correct about the vaccination, pushing of such a narrative sans facts needs to stop.
Consider that the person may not have been vaccinated. Maybe the person had COVID-19 and the virus causes damage to organs including the heart. Maybe the person died of other conditions but due to the fact that death is a private thing for families, they do not share the details.
Rather than making comments that it’s the jab, try to show up with facts.
I checked the CDC website for the number of cardiac-related deaths for people between 5 and 34 years old. I reviewed nearly 40 years of data.
In general, the number of cardiac deaths that have killed the young has steadily decreased over the decades. There was one uptick in the death rate of 25- to 34-year-olds between the early 2000s and the 2010s. They had an increase from 10 to 13.
The data for 2021 and 2022 is not currently available via the CDCs Underlying Cause of Death database.
Once that data actually is available, it could be very interesting. If that shows an increase in deaths of people between 5 and 34 years of age then answers must be demanded.
Could it be a more sedentary life? Could it be more drug deaths? Could it be COVID-19? Could it be the vaccination? Could it be those who get COVID-19 after having had the vaccination? Could it be Martians? Could it be Bigfoot?
If there is an uptick then studies and answers for the public must be forthcoming. Until we have factual data, I will not make any assumptions. Others should do the same.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.