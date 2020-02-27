In 1966 I traveled to Denmark as a Rotary Foundation fellow for the year. As I settled in my dorm at the University of Copenhagen, I was surprised to learn that only a small percentage of young Danes were pursuing academic studies.
Drawing primarily from the American model, the Danish government gradually reformed its higher education system. Now, 40 percent of Danes have the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree and 17 percent have advanced degrees. The average among the industrialized Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries is even higher at 45 percent.
Danes pursuing degrees and earning passing grades pay no tuition, and they receive a monthly stipend of about $900. Denmark joins two dozen other countries offering free university tuition, which also applies for international students in 10 nations.
Once first in the world for college degrees, the U.S. has now dropped to 17th among OECD countries. Our graduation rate is now 34 percent with 11 percent obtaining advanced degrees.
Rising tuition and fees are the main reasons for this decline. In 1980 the average tuition for Idaho colleges and universities was $1,300, but today it is $7,800 — a 1,200-percent increase.
At a time when our labor force needs more employees with a college degree, the percentage of Americans in this category has fallen from 36 percent in 2015 to 34 percent in 2018. Idaho now stands at 26 percent in contrast to Washington (36), California (35), Oregon (34) and Montana (33).
One reason that Idahoans have so few college degrees is that only 45 percent of high school graduates choose to attend any of the state’s higher education institutions. The national “go-on” rate is 67 percent.
In 1980, only 7 percent of Idaho college and university budgets were from tuition and fees, but today it is 47 percent, just under the national average of 50 percent. The national average in 1980 was 20 percent, so for years Idaho students were fortunate to have such generous support from their state.
In late 2019 the Idaho State Broad of Education voted to freeze tuition at the state’s colleges and universities. While this move certainly helps cash-strapped students, it does not address the precipitous decline in state support.
Among the Democratic presidential candidates there is a split between progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are proposing tuition-free higher education, and moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who want to exclude wealthy students.
Although the moderate position sounds more reasonable and financially prudent, Bryce Covert from The Nation magazine argues that actually it is not. In 2017 total public college tuition and fees amounted to $76 billion, while federal spending on college financial aid and tax credits was more than twice that at $160 billion.
The largest expense is the $34 billion that goes to federal tax credits. Of this amount the wealthiest students receive tax relief that it is three times that of the poorest students.
For example, annual costs at Harvard are now $46,300, but with federal aid and tax credits subtracted, the average for all private institutions is reduced to $27,400.
If we subtract $76 billion paid by students for public college tuition and fees from the $160 billion, a President Sanders or President Warren reaps savings of $82 billion, which could then go to eliminating tuition at all public institutions. There would be enough left over to continue an expanded program of grants for living expenses.
Various proposals, either unaware of or unpersuaded by Covert’s argument above, would offer states 30- to 50-percent matching funds. Even if Covert is correct that this would not be necessary, red states would still rebel against any federal aid at all, just as the 14 that now reject federal funds for Medicaid expansion.
Finally, a President Sanders or President Warren would have to convince the presidents of these public institutions. A dozen met recently in New York City, and although they definitely wanted more federal support, they were all cool to the tuition-free concept.
Nick Gier is University of Idaho professor emeritus and is president of the Higher Education Council of the Idaho Federation of Teachers. He can be reached at ngier006@gmail.com.