When we taught in China, Jolie and I often held hands as we strolled around campus. Students would ask, “How come you still love each other? The divorce rate in America is so high!”

We’d explain, “All over America you can read newspaper stories about couples celebrating their 25th, 50th, and even 75th wedding anniversaries. We hope to get to each some day.”

Our 62nd arrived this month. When we first met, Jolie was in love with my college roommate, and I had my own girlfriend. My roommate graduated a year before I did, headed for medical school. There, he had second thoughts about Jolie. Similarly, my girlfriend’s ardor toward me cooled. Jolie and I reestablished contact on the rebound when her women’s choir visited my college our senior year, joining our men’s chorus to perform Bach’s “B Minor Mass.”

Tags

Recommended for you