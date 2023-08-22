When we taught in China, Jolie and I often held hands as we strolled around campus. Students would ask, “How come you still love each other? The divorce rate in America is so high!”
We’d explain, “All over America you can read newspaper stories about couples celebrating their 25th, 50th, and even 75th wedding anniversaries. We hope to get to each some day.”
Our 62nd arrived this month. When we first met, Jolie was in love with my college roommate, and I had my own girlfriend. My roommate graduated a year before I did, headed for medical school. There, he had second thoughts about Jolie. Similarly, my girlfriend’s ardor toward me cooled. Jolie and I reestablished contact on the rebound when her women’s choir visited my college our senior year, joining our men’s chorus to perform Bach’s “B Minor Mass.”
On reacquainting, we hit it off but began slowly. Both of us had been hurt. Neither wanted to rush things. After graduating, both began new jobs, Jolie as a K-12 vocal music teacher, and I as a public relations writer. Though 300 miles apart, we managed to meet increasingly throughout that fall, winter and spring. We were married in August, 1961.
Suddenly it’s 2023. Nor surprisingly, we have health problems. We also still have each other, a strong partnership for mutual support. As my maculae degenerate, Jolie helps me find stuff I can no longer see. Books are hard, so I enlarge fonts on my computer.
Jolie’s had a knee and two shoulders replaced (one shoulder twice), a pacemaker and a mild stroke. She’s driving again, taking the transportation burden off our two children who live closest. We’re blessed and lucky.
All three of our children have children. Two are grandparents, making us great-grandparents. We’ve done our share for the population explosion: three children, 10 grandchildren, and four greats. I like to think our family contributes quality as well as quantity. All three kids are happily married — 27, 33, and 37 years, respectively.
Jolie and I believe there’s a reason. In the late 60s, when our oldest began school, we lived near Denver, then a mecca for runaways from throughout the country. Some were as young as 12. “How can we raise our kids to be polite and well-behaved without driving them away?” we asked ourselves.
We knew there is lots of guidance on raising children in most religions. We also knew that much of it contained “rules” beyond their comprehension. As Baha’is, we started searching our own teachings, which led us to two simple principles, basic building-blocks for supporting and guiding behavior. They were honesty and courtesy. Youngsters can understand these, but we couldn’t demand honesty and courtesy from our kids without the hard part: modeling these characteristics ourselves. So we began.
We explained the concepts and told the kids that we all had to live by the same standards. If Daddy was discourteous to a child, that child had the right to call him on it (courteously, of course), and Dad had to ‘fess up when he lost it. This happened lots during the passing decades, but the underlying love among us protected us.
When the children began school, they already knew how to behave. They understood basics of right and wrong. Beginning with kindergarten, they’d be away from home for several hours each day. They had to take responsibility for their own decisions and actions — and live with any consequences of misbehavior. We also explained that life isn’t always fair.
Results weren’t perfect, of course, but we all worked on developing these fundamentals. As our children matured, so did we, spiritually as well as chronologically. The honesty we shared, tempered with courtesy and mutual respect, has brought us through many a possible crisis.
We’d been married 12 years when we attended a class on parenting at a Baha’i summer school. Another couple there had been married 37 years. One participant asked, “What makes a perfect marriage?” The wife of that couple responded:
“There’s no such thing as a perfect marriage. Every marriage has problems. A good marriage is one that faces, addresses, and solves those problems through loving consultation with each other.”