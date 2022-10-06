“When a stranger sojourns in your land, you shall do him no wrong. The stranger shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself” (Leviticus 19:33-34). Some have called this “radical hospitality,” and this moral imperative has been enshrined in international and American law.

The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights guarantees the rights of refugees in Article 14. In 1951, the United States was a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention, and in 1980 Congress passed the Refugee Act. By law, the entire U.S. is a sanctuary nation.

Those who seek asylum in the U.S. are not “illegals,” as long as they report to border officials. Even drug runners — most of them are Americans caught at border crossings — are not illegal per se; rather, they are committing illegal acts and should be prosecuted. Incidentally, our borders are not “open,” as GOP propagandists claim, and the proof is the record 2 million arrests and deportations over the past two years.

