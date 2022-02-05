Some of my most dedicated fans have taken the time to write to the Daily News to profess their pleasure and enjoyment in reading my columns. Thank you to these fans. You’re all the best.
Because my fans have taken the time to write, I feel I owe it to them to respond to a couple comments regarding mask mandates and COVID-19 statistics between red and blue states. One writer believes, undoubtedly because of media bias, only blue states could top the list for good COVID-19 statistics.
Another writer mentions that mask mandates work and save lives.
Yet he’s missed the data that show the states that still enforce mask mandates are sprinkled throughout the list of all 50 states in terms of transmission, hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19.
A couple of my fans were curious about comparisons between red and blue states from the beginning of the pandemic, nearly two years ago. It’s fun to look at an overall picture, but the pandemic has vastly changed since we were locked down and the newest data is the most pertinent.
Numbers alone never tell the whole story, but we live in a world where numbers, sans context, tend to matter.
The death rate alone does not take into account locations and distance to hospitals, ICUs, specialists, ventilators and so on. Very rural states are not going to have the same resources as states with larger population centers. This will make a difference in death statistics between red and blue states.
How does travel affect the numbers? The LA Times published an article stating California used to dominate Florida in terms of tourists, 2 to 1. Both states took different paths during the pandemic. That caused Florida to bring in lots and lots of visitors. People went there over California because of the freedoms available. How did the travel patterns affect COVID-19 numbers?
I don’t care about the past, the pandemic is rapidly evolving. How are states dealing with it today? As we have seen, there are different strains that are affecting people differently and that makes what we’re doing today more important than actions from 2020.
I ventured to the Internet to get up-to-date numbers. I got this information from the New York Times’ website on Jan 30.
For hospitalizations, the top 10 states are equally divided with five red and five blue. In addition, only one of those 10 states has a mask mandate. Washington is not on the top 10 list of least hospitalized.
For deaths, again the top 10 states are equally split between red and blue. Two of the top 10 states have a mask mandate. Washington is not in the top 10. In fact, Washington is number 21 and Idaho is just behind us at 24. There are 12 red states above Washington and none has a mask mandate.
While the case count doesn’t really matter because if individuals with COVID-19 don’t end up in the hospital or dying, then it’s just another illness like the cold or flu. For those who must know Washington isn’t doing so hot.
With our mask mandate and two years under the tyrant in Olympia, Wash., is currently number 49 out of 50 in case count. The state that everyone on the left loves to hate, Florida, is number 12.
Again, tell me how masks are the key to the ending pandemic.
Lastly, as I was working on this column, a new study out of Johns Hopkins University crushed any idea of forcing lockdowns on citizens in the future.
It shows that the most stringent lockdown barely had a 2% positive effect on the pandemic. That positive effect does not justify the economic destruction and mental health deterioration of citizens.
In terms of masks and lockdowns, the data and studies are showing they are ineffective. But I’ll tell you what; you’re more than welcome to continue wearing a mask in your car, by yourself, just stop trying to force everyone else to live by your invalided rules.
Anderson is a computer programmer whoenjoys serving the community through variouscommunity-oriented service jobs.