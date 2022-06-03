The body politic, government, and most mainstream news media (especially television) are tired of COVID-19.
One would think that we would be remasking and vigorously pushing everyone to get appropriately vaccinated; for our own health, and importantly for the health of our relatives and fellow citizens.
Instead of taking measures that will help end this serial pandemic, we are just giving up.
Citizens are suffering from a double whammy of ignorance and selfish arrogance that subjugate Christian, Jewish and other moral values.
First, yes we are in a sixth wave. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 94,260 new cases, 301 deaths, and 3,496 hospitalizations per day.
“The Week” (June 3) news magazine reports that surely the number of new cases is underestimated.
With home testing, the government data on new cases surely is grossly underestimated. Some authorities believe accurate data would reveal 500,000 to 1 million new cases every day.
With 63 percent of the United States at a high risk of infection while “ … mask mandates and other precautions have vanished, booster campaigns have faded, and most Americans have concluded the pandemic is all but over.”
Unfortunately, it isn’t over as Americans yearn for a return to “normalcy,” whatever that used to be. Clearly, as a nation, we no longer want to be bothered with even the most insignificant defense against COVID-19 — masking up.
Yes, it is difficult. Ruth and I know from experience that it is hard to remember to put our masks back on when out in public, but we are trying.
Justifications for resisting mask protocols are infantile. What could be easier?
I’m constantly reminded of my experience as a callow 18-year-old Airman introduced to the Japanese culture back in 1957. I was truly puzzled by the sight of many Japanese people wearing white masks.
Soon, I learned that they had colds and were protecting others from their airborne germs.
Americans have been lulled into false security by data showing that hospitalization rates for COVID-19 in this sixth wave are lower than they experienced in earlier waves.
We hear almost nothing in the news about long-haul effects of infection, but many who have been infected are finding long-term effects.
The Center for Disease Control reports on its WE>COVID-19 web site that there are many long-term effects. There, Dr. Shaquita Bell reports that some people have memory loss or headaches, some have an upset stomach and no appetite for weeks and months. Some “ … people just don’t feel healthy. They don’t feel back to themselves. They feel like their body is still fighting something ... some people continue to have symptoms of the coronavirus infection and test positive.”
The Week (June 3) also reports research that links COVID-19 to erectile dysfunction. That should get some folks’ attention.
Nearly two years ago, Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke wrote: “Think of it like the push for condom use during the AIDS epidemic, when public service announcements noted that when you have sex with someone, you’re having sex with every person that person has slept with.”
Great analogy. People who don’t wear masks during an air-borne pandemic are not only failing to protect themselves from disease, they are putting others at risk.
Kuppke, writing for USA Today (May 22) said “ … this virus has two best friends: ignorance and arrogance. And those two seem to be everywhere. Please put on a mask. Practice safe living. Anything less is selfish. Anything less should be straight-up embarrassing.”
Day is a retired Washington State facultymember and a Pullman resident since 1972.He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture,history, law, politics and religion. He encouragesemail at terence@moscow.com.