I am the newest Moscow School Board trustee and a parent of two students in the district. I accepted the responsibility of serving as a trustee as a tangible way to give back to a school district and community that has given our children so much. After a year on the board, I am left with the strong impression that we all want what is best for the town’s children, even if it means assuming responsibilities and embracing new challenges.
Several years ago, that challenge was embodied by an opportunity to ensure that all of the district’s students can demonstrate quantifiable proficiencies at standard grade levels. Students that struggle should get the additional attention and specific feedback they need to demonstrate competency, while those that are able to demonstrate proficiency more quickly can cover more academic ground.
Admittedly, I was not fully aware of the process underway to adopt Mastery-Based Learning in Moscow when I joined the school board, and I have since been getting up to speed on how it has affected learning outcomes in the district as well as the experiences of my own children. As one small example, some great teachers in the district recognized my children’s competency in math early and accelerated their progression through grade levels – one child now leaves the middle school before last period to get to the high school for math and one leaves Moscow High to get to the University of Idaho for 2:30 p.m. calculus. However, at the same time, I am fumbling through the new TeacherEase reporting system with a middle-schooler who is grappling with what it means to be “meeting standards” in a society that encourages her to stand out.
Past efforts to implement elements of MBL worldwide have had mixed results and the successes and failures are well documented. I believe that qualities of the Moscow community – our size, the quality of our teachers, the state support and the ability to adaptively implement the pieces of MBL – would favor the successful implementation in our district. The ability to easily understand where improvement is needed is one of the strengths of MBL and its implementation offers the opportunity for introspective assessment of our own district’s proficiency.
In terms of two-way communication, a valid perspective is that there is room for improvement. Pertinent to this, MMS is listening to the concerns of students, parents and teachers, acknowledging challenges of a new software platform, and moving quickly back to a letter grade evaluation. I can also empathize with the teachers for whom MBL requires a shift in teaching strategies.
I believe I speak with most when saying that the implementation of new approaches should be flexibly adopted to best serve the unique contributions of our teachers and the educational motivations of students across a diverse district. This has been a stated strategy.
I have invited my children to join me at the public board meetings so that they can find answers to their own questions about district policy or just to hear about the good news announcements in the schools. I suggested to them that the annual read of MHS students’ names who are maintaining a 4.0 may ease their concerns that a mastery learning program is at odds with the high school GPAs they have come to expect.
I recognize that my responsibilities as a school board member now include your children as well as my own, and I enjoy knowing their stories of student achievement and hearing thoughtful suggestions for improvements.
Thus far, my kids have declined joining me to meetings, but I share the invitation with our engaged community and would welcome hearing more public conversation on the district’s successes and your concerns, whether it be at those monthly board meetings or special opportunities like the one scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Brian Kennedy of Moscow is the Moscow School Board Trustee for Zone 5.