Now that he’s a private citizen again, Donald Trump is exploring some exciting new business opportunities. Among the most promising is a board game called “Two Truths and a Lie – Presidential Edition.”
Can you spot the difference between actual statements made by our erstwhile president and utter lies made up by a loser? Go on, give it a try!
“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, which is what they’re doing, and stolen by the fake news media, that’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing.”
“This year, using the pretext of the China virus and the scam of mail-in ballots, Democrats attempted the most brazen and outrageous theft — and there’s never been anything like this — the pure theft in American history. Everybody knows it.”
“I suppose I could have done more to defend my beautiful election victory, and it really was beautiful you know. I could have used the PRESIDENTIAL HELICOPTER to strafe the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. He refused to find 11,780 votes for me. SAD!!!”
OK, that was Round One. Now let’s play another. This one is about fall-out from the presidential election.
“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
“After MANY DEFEATS in courtrooms across the country, very beautiful courtrooms, with judges I appointed, it’s clear I have NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE to support my claim of election fraud. So you just have to TRUST me, OK? I won the election, not Joe Biden. I’m the winner. I’ve been a winner all my life.”
That’s Round Two in the books. Who’s ready for another? The topic is military service.
“I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole (sexually transmitted disease) world, it is a dangerous world out there. It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.”
“He (John McCain) is not a war hero. He’s a war hero only because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”
“John McCain was a Prisoner of War for more than five years, and he was TREATED VERY BADLY. A lot of torture, too. That’s what they say. I RESPECT THE SACRIFICES he made for his country.”
Getting the hang of it? OK, the next round is about respect for women.
“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women — I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p***y.”
“Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?”
“The governor of Michigan, that woman. What a clock stopper! Those GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS who planned to kidnap her, I wish they had. I really wish they had, because those SECOND AMENDMENT PEOPLE, they don’t fool around. Leadership is for GUYS LIKE ME, not Democrat women.”
OK, last round. The topic is COVID-19.
“I see disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that.”
“And it’s also — the nice part is, we have four companies — I guess you could even say seven or eight companies — that are doing, some similar and some very different, on the vaccine front, and some similar and some somewhat different on the therapeutic front.”
“Wear a mask. Keep your distance from others. Take it seriously.”
After years of collecting passport stamps, William Brock finally ran aground on the Palouse. He has been a Daily News columnist since 2002.