Moose Lodge demolition more than loss of building

The Moose Lodge building on the corner of SE Kamiakin and SE Paradise streets in Pullman.

 Daily News file

The old Moose Lodge building in Pullman is coming down. There is probably nothing anyone can do at this point to save it. It has been on the chopping block for some time now. Many had advocated for saving it over the years, arguing that while we may not like the building, it plays an important role in reminding us of the city’s heritage.

“I feel strongly that the building contributes to the historic nature of the downtown area,” said my good colleague, Phil Gruen, back in 2013, and then added that “there are some subtle and classical details in the structure.” Along with other members of the Preservation Commission on which he sits, he’d “like to see the building retained.”

Historic buildings are critical for several reasons, not least the fact they tell stories about those who came before us and who helped shape the experiences we enjoy and live by today. Through them we realize that the world was not made in one day, nor by one person, but over time and by many, each adding new value to the one before. We look at them and we see lessons in art and science and generally methods with which to build a stable society. Without them, reason would fall flat on its face, issued without perspective or nuance.