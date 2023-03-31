The old Moose Lodge building in Pullman is coming down. There is probably nothing anyone can do at this point to save it. It has been on the chopping block for some time now. Many had advocated for saving it over the years, arguing that while we may not like the building, it plays an important role in reminding us of the city’s heritage.
“I feel strongly that the building contributes to the historic nature of the downtown area,” said my good colleague, Phil Gruen, back in 2013, and then added that “there are some subtle and classical details in the structure.” Along with other members of the Preservation Commission on which he sits, he’d “like to see the building retained.”
Historic buildings are critical for several reasons, not least the fact they tell stories about those who came before us and who helped shape the experiences we enjoy and live by today. Through them we realize that the world was not made in one day, nor by one person, but over time and by many, each adding new value to the one before. We look at them and we see lessons in art and science and generally methods with which to build a stable society. Without them, reason would fall flat on its face, issued without perspective or nuance.
Universities and banks can’t do without age, sometimes spending double the money and triple the effort to protect it. And when not quite available, they will manufacture it, not always with care but importantly nonetheless, insisting on academic and financial authenticity. Neither institution wants to be known for having been built yesterday, time in his case signifying gravity and strength.
Keeping the Moose Lodge was never about the preservation of beauty but that akin to the preservation of a mother. Without her, we are disorientated. Neither Tom Sawyer nor Lily Bart from “The House of Mirth” had mothers, or fathers for that matter, but aunts on whom they relied to navigate the social and cultural terrain ahead. Both were lost and flitted from scene to scene, in search of meaning and purpose. Both looked for motherly replacement, and when they couldn’t find it remained groundless.
Just as with Tom and Lily, so with Pullman. It, too, suffers from the absence of a mother, always aimless and in search of her replacement. And when that search did not mature into a real and satisfying end, the town capitulated, resorting to old photos, showing scenes of times past, when street life actually looked pretty coherent. Walk around downtown today and you can see them plastered on storefronts.
How did this happen? The answer, in part, lies in a city that has relinquished control to the market, which is fine. But often the market does not work and you get Mimosa and the Moose Lodge. Why not establish a public-private partnership instead, between city and owners, in which the role of the city is to lend a hand, financially and otherwise, and in so doing build a healthy, economically generative and attractive setting. “Public-Private partnerships have the power to develop or redevelop an area or site, often blighted or underused within a community,” says one report on the topic. By establishing “a tax increment financing (TIF) district and the issuance of TIF bonds for building improvements,” the report goes on to say, the city can help protect against physical and cultural erosion.
It is no mystery that designing and restoring architecture is hugely expensive and more often than not beyond the capacity of the single owner to do the right thing.
Help must be given, not for the sake of the owner per se, but for that of the fabric of community. At a certain point, buildings naturally delaminate from their owners and stand on their own, representative of the place and culture in which they sit. Not all buildings do that of course, but certainly those that lie at the center of our lives. Cities like Chicago and St. Louis have long shielded them, realizing that even when they are not the most attractive, they remain valuable, contributing to heritage and a sense of identity.
“Chicago has two planning tools,” tells us one article, “a comprehensive inventory of historic resources and a demolition delay ordinance,” the latter giving preservation advocates and neighborhood stakeholders a short window of opportunity to mobilize for intervention” and “local officials the ability to explore demolition alternatives with the owner.” The results haven’t been perfect but they did slow down the needless erasure of history.
None of this should suggest that restoring the Moose Lodge is either cheap or easy. It is dilapidated and would require an arm and a leg to bring back to a semblance of architectural pride. But it does tell us about the degree to which Pullman has no recourse to seeing its original urban fabric go to waste.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.